"Gauguin from the National Gallery, London" is playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: www.gauguincinema.com/)

"Gauguin from the National Gallery, London," a documentary on the life and work of painter Paul Gauguin, is playing at Small Star Art House.

Elisabeth Moss stars in "The Invisible Man." The movie opens Thursday at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and Hanover Movies 16. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"The Invisible Man," starring Elisabeth Moss and Aldis Hodge, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and Hanover Movies 16.

More: 'The Invisible Man' empathizes with heroine's domestic abuse horror

"My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" is playing at Regal West Manchester. (Photo: imdb.com)

"My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising," with the voices of Daiki Yamashita and Nobuhiko Okamoto, is playing at Regal West Manchester.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/27/movies-opening-york-week/4892449002/