Red Land High School presents "Chicago: High School Edition," 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 (senior citizens only; free); 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23; 717-938-9577; showtix4u.com.

Buy Photo Northeastern High School senior Hannah Wildasin sings in her role as Tanya during a rehearsal for "Mamma Mia!" at the school Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The show runs February 20, 21, and 22 at 7:00 pm & February 23 at 2:00 p.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Northeastern High School presents "Mamma Mia!" 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23; 717-266-7349; nhsdramatics.org.

Upstart Arts presents "Arsenic and Old Lace," Friday through Sunday at St. John Episcopal Church. (Photo: submitted)

It's a Brewster family reunion as Upstart Arts presents "Arsenic and Old Lace," Feb. 21-23 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. Two sweet aunts welcome home two of their nephews in the comedy, just keep an eye on the refreshments. Showtimes: 7 p.m Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m Sunday. Free, donations accepted. Information: www.facebook.com/upstartarts.

Paris Washboard will perform Feb. 21 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: https://pariswashboard.wordpress.com/)

Revel in the unique sound of Paris Washboard at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The musicians bring jazz to life with the combination of clarinet, trombone, piano and washboard. Tickets: $25-$35. Information: appellcenter.org.

"In Your Afterglow" premieres Sunday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

CapFilm presents the premiere of "In Your Afterglow," 4 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The film was produced and filmed in York and tells the story of a psychology professor who exploits the gift of an autistic girl to uncover the mystery of her past life. It stars Trish McGee. Tickets: $10. Information: appellcenter.org.

Hartman's is getting busy making fastnachts for Fastnacht Day which is Tuesday, March 4. Beside selling to the public at their Central Market stand they also make these for the York County Heritage Trust which offers them for free to the public on Tuesday morning. Bil Bowden photos (Photo: dispatch file photo)

The York County History Center continues a tradition with Fastnacht Day, Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the center, 250 E. Market St. Get a taste from the Pennsylvania Dutch with free fastnachts and coffee at 9:30 a.m.

Tap your toes along with "Million Dollar Quartet," the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the famed 1956 recording session that brought together rock and roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. The show, which will be presented Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St., features hits such as "Blue Suede Shoes," "Hound Dog," "I Walk the Line," and "Great Balls of Fire." Tickets: $40.25-$79.63. Information: appellcenter.org.

The 24th annual Millennium Music Conference brings more than 250 original acts and artists to 25 music venues in the Harrisburg area Feb. 27-29. The event will be centered at the Hilton Harrisburg Hotel and Convention Center and features a two-day music business conference along with the showcase of musical talent. Information: www.musicconference.net.

