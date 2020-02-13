DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," Feb. 14-23 (Photo: D Scott Miller)

Escape to Narnia as DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," Feb. 14-23 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The classic tale unfolds as four children step through a wardrobe and into another world. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $12-$16 in advance, $14-$18 at the door. Information: DreamWrights.org.

The Belmont Theatre presents "Legally Blonde -- The Musical," Feb. 14-23. (Photo: submitted)

Elle Woods and Bruiser will take the stage in song and dance as The Belmont Theatre presents "Legally Blonde: The Musical," Feb. 14-23 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The classic movie becomes a musical for the stage show. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$27. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Comedian Liz Russo comes to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, Feb. 14. (Photo: thelizrusso.com)

CapComedy welcomes Liz Russo to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, Feb. 14. Russo has been touring as a stand-up comedian for more than a decade and has performed on "The Q with Quincy Harris" and on Sirius XM's "My Wife Hates Me," among others. Patrick Holbert will open. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $10, for mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.

The York Symphony Orchestra presents George Gershwin's musical masterpiece "Rhapsody in Blue," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. The concert will also feature Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5. Tickets start at $5. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org.

Clark Gable and Charles Loughton star in "Mutiny on the Bounty," screening Sunday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

CapFilm presents "Mutiny on the Bounty," 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Capitol Theatre. The 1935 drama stars Charles Laughton and Clark Gable in the tale of one of the most famous mutinies in history. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

JJ Grey and Mofro will perform Feb. 16 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

Take in the Southern soul rock sound of JJ Grey & Mofro at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert also features Chicago-based musician Neal Francis. Tickets: $38-$47. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Golden Girls" fans, get ready for some new times with the friends with "That Golden Girls Show," a parody of the TV classic with puppets meant for old fans and newcomers alike. The show comes to the Pullo Center at 7:30 p.m Sunday, Feb. 16. Tickets: $29. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

York College Theatre Program presents "Blacktop Sky," Feb. 20-22. (Photo: submitted)

York College Theatre Program kicks off its 2020 season with "Blacktop Sky," a contemporary play about three African American teenagers who are trying to make their dream come true. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Perko black box theater in the Waldner Performing Arts Center on the campus. Free, reservations recommended. Information: ycp.edu/theatre or 717-600-3868.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/13/whats-happening-week-york/4750644002/