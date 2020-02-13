What's happening this week in York
Escape to Narnia as DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," Feb. 14-23 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The classic tale unfolds as four children step through a wardrobe and into another world. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $12-$16 in advance, $14-$18 at the door. Information: DreamWrights.org.
Elle Woods and Bruiser will take the stage in song and dance as The Belmont Theatre presents "Legally Blonde: The Musical," Feb. 14-23 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The classic movie becomes a musical for the stage show. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$27. Information: www.thebelmont.org.
CapComedy welcomes Liz Russo to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, Feb. 14. Russo has been touring as a stand-up comedian for more than a decade and has performed on "The Q with Quincy Harris" and on Sirius XM's "My Wife Hates Me," among others. Patrick Holbert will open. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $10, for mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.
The York Symphony Orchestra presents George Gershwin's musical masterpiece "Rhapsody in Blue," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. The concert will also feature Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5. Tickets start at $5. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org.
CapFilm presents "Mutiny on the Bounty," 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Capitol Theatre. The 1935 drama stars Charles Laughton and Clark Gable in the tale of one of the most famous mutinies in history. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.
Take in the Southern soul rock sound of JJ Grey & Mofro at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert also features Chicago-based musician Neal Francis. Tickets: $38-$47. Information: appellcenter.org.
"Golden Girls" fans, get ready for some new times with the friends with "That Golden Girls Show," a parody of the TV classic with puppets meant for old fans and newcomers alike. The show comes to the Pullo Center at 7:30 p.m Sunday, Feb. 16. Tickets: $29. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.
York College Theatre Program kicks off its 2020 season with "Blacktop Sky," a contemporary play about three African American teenagers who are trying to make their dream come true. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Perko black box theater in the Waldner Performing Arts Center on the campus. Free, reservations recommended. Information: ycp.edu/theatre or 717-600-3868.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments