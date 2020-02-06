Make valentines for seniors during First Friday York at Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St. Visitors can create tissue paper collage Valentine's Day cards, one to take and one to be taken to a senior center to brighten someone's day. Free. Times: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Information: 717-848-3200 or www.creativeyork.org.

Janelle Missinger and Andrew Smith rehearse a scene in "Almost, Maine," playing Feb. 7-9 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Performing Arts presents "Almost, Maine," Feb. 7-9 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The play covers one midwinter night in a small town where people are coming together, mostly in pairs, to talk about love and loss. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Information: DreamWrights.org.

Red Land Community Library will host ChocolateFest on Saturday, Feb. 8. (Photo: submitted)

Chocolate lovers, make plans now for ChocolateFest, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Red Land Community Library, 70 Newberry Commons. The free event features chocolate treats, drinks, demonstrations by Karns bakery chefs, an Edible Book contest and a craft for kids. The library will also be celebrating its Gold Star library status. Information: www.yorklibraries.org/etters-red-land.

The original print of the "cracked-plate" portrait of Abraham Lincoln is on display at the National Portrait Gallery on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in Washington, D.C. Lincoln said, "My policy is to have no policy." (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS) (Photo: Olivier Douliery / TNS)

Celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday at the Hanover Junction Train Station on Saturday, Feb. 8. The 1 p.m. event includes birthday cake for the 16th president. Free. Information: yorkcountypa.gov/parks-recreation.

Hibrewnation is doubling down on the festivities this year as the celebration of beer takes over all of Memorial Hall at the York Expo Center on Saturday, Feb. 8. The event features more than 30 breweries with samples, timed limited release beers, a secret stash and more, plus a home brew competition. Tickets: $25-$75. Information: www.hibrewnation.com.

See the short films nominated for Oscars this year during a CapFilm Special Presentation: Oscar Shorts, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 and 9, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The lineup is: animated shorts, 4 p.m. Saturday; live action shorts, 7 p.m. Saturday; and documentary shorts, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10 for one group, $15 for two or all three. Information: appellcenter.org.

Deeper Shade of Blue will perform Feb. 8 for the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association. (Photo: deepershadeofblue.com/)

Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association presents Deeper Shade of Blue, Saturday, Feb. 8, at Goodwill Fire Co., 2318 S. Queen St. The North Carolina quintet has been together for 17 years and signed with Mountain Fever Records in 2018. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with food available from the firefighters and auxiliary. Tickets: $18 for SMBA members, $20 for nonmembers. Information: www.sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.

Celebrate one of the greatest soul singers of all time with "The Music of Sam Cooke," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. Bradd Marquis performs such hits as "You Send Me," "Twistin the Night Away" and "Chain Gang." Tickets: $25-$32. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Dallastown Performing Arts Club presents "Antigone Now" on Feb. 13. (Photo: submitted)

Dallastown Performing Arts Club presents "Antigone Now," 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the school's cafeteria. The contemporary reponse to the Greek myth of Antigone as a girl defies her uncle to bury her disgraced brother in a bombed-out city. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors and students with ID, $10 children 12 and under. A dessert bar will be available during the performance. Information: https://dpacarts2.wixsite.com/home.

YWCA York presents the fourth V-Day production of "The Vagina Monologues," 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Capitol Theatre. V-Day York is part of an international month of events to raise awareness and end violence against women and girls as well as raise funds for organizations working to end the violence. The production features volunteer cast members from the York community. Tickets: $30. Information: www.ywcayork.org.

