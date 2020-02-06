LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," starring Margot Robbie and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.

"The Last Full Measure," starring Sebastian Stan and Christopher Plummer,  is playing at Hanover Movies 16.

"Uncut Gems," starring Adam Sandler and Julia Fox, is playing at Regal West Manchester. 

