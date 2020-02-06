Margot Robbie stars in "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn." The movie opens Thursday at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: DC Entertainment)

"Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," starring Margot Robbie and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.

Sebastian Stan and Samuel L. Jackson star in "The Last Full Measure," playing at Hanover Movies 16. (Photo: Roadside Attractions)

"The Last Full Measure," starring Sebastian Stan and Christopher Plummer, is playing at Hanover Movies 16.

Adam Sandler stars in "Uncut Gems," playing at Hanover Movies 16. (Photo: A24)

"Uncut Gems," starring Adam Sandler and Julia Fox, is playing at Regal West Manchester.

