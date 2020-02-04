CLOSE Whitecomb's Farm Market will make about 12,000 fastnachts over five days in time for Shrove Tuesday. Here's a quick look at the process. York Dispatch

Jurassic Park comes to York as the Pullo Center presents "Dinosaur World Live," 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the center on the campus of Penn State York. The event features lifelike dinosaurs, including a tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and more. After the performance, every audience member gets a chance to make a dinosaur friend. Tickets: $25. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Zuzu Acrobats will perform Feb. 4 at the Pullo Center. (Photo: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.)

Get a taste of the Bantu culture of East Africa as the Zuzu Acrobats come to the Pullo Center for a free performance sponsored by Penn State York Student Affairs. The five performers of Zuzu Acrobats will present stunts set to high energy lingala music. Showtime: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Janelle Missinger and Andrew Smith rehearse a scene in "Almost, Maine," playing Feb. 7-9 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Performing Arts presents "Almost, Maine," Feb. 7-9 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The play covers one midwinter night in a small town where people are coming together, mostly in pairs, to talk about love and loss. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Information: DreamWrights.org.

Red Land Community Library will host ChocolateFest on Saturday, Feb. 8. (Photo: submitted)

Chocolate lovers, make plans now for ChocolateFest, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Red Land Community Library, 70 Newberry Commons. The free event features chocolate treats, drinks, demonstrations by Karns bakery chefs, an Edible Book contest and a craft for kids. The library will also be celebrating its Gold Star library status. Information: www.yorklibraries.org/etters-red-land.

Celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday at the Hanover Junction Train Station on Saturday, Feb. 8. The 1 p.m. event includes birthday cake for the 16th president. Free. Information: https://yorkcountypa.gov/parks-recreation.

Hibrewnation is doubling down on the festivities this year as the celebration of beer takes over all of Memorial Hall at the York Expo Center on Saturday, Feb. 8. The event features more than 30 breweries with samples, timed limited release beers, a secret stash and more, plus a home brew competition. Tickets: $25-$75. Information: www.hibrewnation.com.

Deeper Shade of Blue will perform Feb. 8 for the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association. (Photo: deepershadeofblue.com/)

Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association presents Deeper Shade of Blue, Saturday, Feb. 8, at Goodwill Fire Co., 2318 S. Queen St. The North Carolina quintet has been together for 17 years and signed with Mountain Fever Records in 2018. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with food available from the firefighters and auxiliary. Tickets: $18 for SMBA members, $20 for nonmembers. Information: www.sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.

Celebrate one of the greatest soul singers of all time with "The Music of Sam Cooke," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. Bradd Marquis performs such hits as "You Send Me," "Twistin the Night Away" and "Chain Gang." Tickets: $25-$32. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

YWCA York presents the fourth V-Day production of "The Vagina Monologues," 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Capitol Theatre. V-Day York is part of an international month of events to raise awareness and end violence against women and girls as well as raise funds for organizations working to end the violence. The production features volunteer cast members from the York community. Tickets: $30. Information: www.ywcayork.org.

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," Feb. 14-23 (Photo: D Scott Miller)

Escape to Narnia as DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," Feb. 14-23 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The classic tale unfolds as four children step through a wardrobe and into another world. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $12-$16 in advance, $14-$18 at the door. Information: DreamWrights.org.

The Belmont Theatre presents "Legally Blonde -- The Musical," Feb. 14-23. (Photo: submitted)

Elle Woods and Bruiser will take the stage in song and dance as The Belmont Theatre presents "Legally Blonde: The Musical," Feb. 14-23 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The classic movie becomes a musical for the stage show. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$27. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

The York Symphony Orchestra presents George Gershwin's musical masterpiece "Rhapsody in Blue," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. The concert will also feature Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5. Tickets start at $5. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org.

JJ Grey and Mofro will perform Feb. 16 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

Take in the Southern soul rock sound of JJ Grey & Mofro at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert also features Chicago-based musician Neal Francis. Tickets: $38-$47. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Golden Girls" fans, get ready for some new times with the friends with "That Golden Girls Show," a parody of the TV classic with puppets meant for old fans and newcomers alike. The show comes to the Pullo Center at 7:30 p.m Sunday, Feb. 16. Tickets: $29. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

It's a Brewster family reunion as Upstart Arts presents "Arsenic and Old Lace," Feb. 21-23 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. Two sweet aunts welcome home two of their nephews in the comedy, just keep an eye on the refreshments. Showtimes: 7 p.m Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m Sunday. Free, donations accepted. Information: www.facebook.com/upstartarts.

Paris Washboard will perform Feb. 21 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: https://pariswashboard.wordpress.com/)

Revel in the unique sound of Paris Washboard at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The musicians bring jazz to life with the combination of clarinet, trombone, piano and washboard. Tickets: $25-$35. Information: appellcenter.org.

Hartman's is getting busy making fastnachts for Fastnacht Day which is Tuesday, March 4. Beside selling to the public at their Central Market stand they also make these for the York County Heritage Trust which offers them for free to the public on Tuesday morning. Bil Bowden photos (Photo: dispatch file photo)

The York County History Center continues a tradition with Fastnacht Day, Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the center, 250 E. Market St. Get a taste from the Pennsylvania Dutch with free fastnachts and coffee at 9:30 a.m.

Tap your toes along with "Million Dollar Quartet," the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the famed 1956 recording session that brought together rock and roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. The show, which will be presented Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St., features hits such as "Blue Suede Shoes," "Hound Dog," "I Walk the Line," and "Great Balls of Fire." Tickets: $40.25-$79.63. Information: appellcenter.org.

The 24th annual Millennium Music Conference brings more than 250 original acts and artists to 25 music venues in the Harrisburg area Feb. 27-29. The event will be centered at the Hilton Harrisburg Hotel and Convention Center and features a two-day music business conference along with the showcase of musical talent. Information: www.musicconference.net

The Puerto Rico-based ensemble Plena Libre brings a host of island sounds, including bomba, merengue and Cuban songo, to the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Tickets: $25. Information: appellcenter.org.

