Regal West Manchester is offering its annual Best Picture Film Festival, Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 9. The seven best picture nominees that originally played in Regal theaters will be showing throughout the festival: "Ford v Ferrari," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "1917," "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "Parasite." Festival pass: $35. Information: www.regmovies.com.

"Gretel & Hansel," starring Sophia Lillis and Sammy Leakey, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.

"The Rhythm Section," starring Blake Lively and Jude Law, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

