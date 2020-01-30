Oscar statuettes that will be presented to winners at an Academy Award presentation are displayed at "Meet the Oscars" in the Times Square Studios on February 12, 2007. (Richard B. Levine/Sipa USA/TNS) (Photo: Richard B. Levine, TNS)

Regal West Manchester is offering its annual Best Picture Film Festival, Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 9. The seven best picture nominees that originally played in Regal theaters will be showing throughout the festival: "Ford v Ferrari," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "1917," "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "Parasite." Festival pass: $35. Information: www.regmovies.com.

Sophia Lillis stars in "Gretel & Hansel." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Orion Pictures)

"Gretel & Hansel," starring Sophia Lillis and Sammy Leakey, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.

Blake Lively stars in "The Rhythm Section," opening Thursday at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movie 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"The Rhythm Section," starring Blake Lively and Jude Law, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

