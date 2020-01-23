The Cultural Alliance hosts CelebrateARTS Week, which runs through Saturday, Jan. 25. Remaining events include Willy Wonka Family Night with crafts from Creative York and a screening of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St.; and open dress rehearsal for the York Symphony Orchestra, 10 a.m. Saturday at the Strand. For a full listing of events, go to www.culturalyork.org/celebratearts-week.

The York County History Center presents its 11th Annual Family Day: Adventures in the Chocolate Factory on Jan. 25. (Photo: yorkhistorycenter.org)

Chocoholics, take note. The York County History Center offers its free 11th Annual Family Day: Adventures in the Chocolate Factory, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St., as part of the Cultural Alliance's CelebrateARTS. Activities include making a slushie using the human hamster wheel; sampling drinking chocolate from different times and places; and making lickable wallpaper. Samples of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" will be read every hour. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org.

Pianist Yekwon Sunwoo will perform with the York Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 25. (Photo: https://yekwonsunwoo.com/)

The York Symphony Orchestra nods its beret to France for "Bolero!" on Saturday, Jan. 25. The concert features the works of Ravel and Debussy, including Debussy's "La Mer" and "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun." Van Cliburn Gold Medal-winning pianist Yekwon Sunwoo will perform Ravel's "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra," and the program concludes with Ravel's "Bolero." Time: 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $5. Information: www.yorksymphony.org.

Judy Garland stars in "Meet Me in St. Louis," screening Sunday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: MGM)

Judy Garland stars in the classic MGM movie "Meet Me in St. Louis," 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The 1944 movie features the title song as well as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

