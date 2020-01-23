Movies opening in York
"The Gentlemen," starring Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Alpha male toxicity clouds Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'
"The Turning," starring Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'The Turning' less about answers, more about gothic horror to savor
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/23/movies-opening-york/4556975002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments