FestivICE 2019 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Get ready for the Yeti Stomp as Festivice returns to downtown York on Jan. 16-18. The winter festival features 20,000 pounds of ice blocks that will become icy sculptures as well as a 40-foot ice slide for kids, along with live music, fire pits, s'mores and more. Free. Times: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Information: eventiveyork.com/festivice.

Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator will perform Jan. 17 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: https://terryfator.com/)

Hear Elton John, Garth Brooks, Meghan Trainor and even President Donald Trump on the stage at the Strand Theatre as impersonator Terry Fator comes to York on Friday, Jan. 17. Fator has been the headliner at Las Vegas' Mirage Hotel for the past 10 years and impersonates more than 100 voices. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $63.88. Information: appellcenter.org.

Step back in time with 70's Flashback: The Soundtrack of a Generation, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Capitol Theatre. The seven musicians of 70's Flashback pay tribute to the artists of the decade, including Carole King, Three Dog Night, The Doobie Brothers and Led Zeppelin. Tickets start at $20. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Les Miserables - The Staged Concert" will be screened Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: us.lesmisconcert.com)

CapFilm presents a special event, "Les Miserables — The Staged Concert," 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The event screens an all-star concert version of the blockbuster musical filmed at the Gielgud Theatre in London. Tickets: $15. Information: appellcenter.org.

Dance classes are a part of CelebrateARTS, a week of free cultural events from the Cultural Alliance of York County. The events happen Jan. 19-25. (Photo: submitted)

The Cultural Alliance of York County kicks off its 2020 campaign with CelebrateARTS, a week of free cultural events, Jan. 19-25. Events include a Latino dance workshop at CASA; Martin Luther King Day Celebration with Union Lutheran Church, The Movement and Weary Arts Group; Willy Wonka Family Night with Creative York and the Appell Center for Performing Arts; and hip hop dance workshop with Greater York Dance. Information and registration: www.culturalyork.org/celebratearts-week.

Classic Albums Live will present "David Bowie: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars" Jan. 22 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: http://classicalbumslive.com/)

The music of David Bowie comes to life as Classic Albums Live presents "David Bowie: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars." Classic Albums Live brings musicians on stage to re-create albums note for note, concentrating solely on the music. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $38. Information: appellcenter.org.

