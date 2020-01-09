The Belmont Theatre presents Neil Simon's "Rumors," Jan 10-19. (Photo: submitted)

The Belmont Theatre will open the new year with laughter as it presents "Rumors," Jan. 10-19. The farce from master playwright Neil Simon features a deputy mayor who has just shot himself on his 10th wedding anniversary, his lawyer and his wife who have to get their story straight, and the politician's wife, who is nowhere to be found. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Comedian Joel Lindley will perform Friday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

CopComedy presents Joel Lindley, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Lindley is a regular on radio's "Bob and Tom Show," and he's also appeared on "Boston Public," "MTV Half Hour Comedy Hour" and with Conan O'Brien and is a writer for CBS. Vinnie Paulino opens. Tickets: $10, for mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper will perform Jan. 11 for the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association. (Photo: www.facebook.com/mcflamekeeper)

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper are the headliners for the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association, Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Goodwill Fire Co. social hall, 2318 S. Queen St. Cleveland has been named fiddle player of the year by the International Bluegrass Music Association 10 times, and Flamekeeper has been the instrumental band of the year three times. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $18 for SMBA members, $20 nonmembers. Information: www.sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.

Martin Library will host the third annual Pride Dance on Jan. 11. (Photo: submitted)

Martin Library's Teen Gay Straight Alliance is hosting its third annual Pride Dance, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the library, 159 E. Market St. The event is for teens 13-18 who identify as LGBTQ, are allies or just want to go to the dance. Tickets: $2 with RSVP online at bit.ly/338li2X, $5 at the door; money raised will go to Equality Fest. Snow date: Saturday, Jan. 18.

Spend some time stargazing at the York County Astronomical Society's monthly public star watch, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the observatory at John Rudy County Park. The event begins with a screened presentation about the January night sky, then those attending can get a tour of the sky through the club's telescopes, including the Orion Nebula and the Andromeda galaxy. Free, donations accepted. Information: www.facebook.com/astroyork.

