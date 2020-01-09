Share This Story!
Oscar contenders share theaters with a cosmetics comedy and Kristen Stewart deep in the ocean this week.
Published 1:13 p.m. ET Jan. 9, 2020
Dean-Charles Chapman, left, and George MacKay star in "1917," directed by Sam Mendes. The movie will be released Dec. 25.
(Photo: Universal Pictures) "1917," starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16. More: Review: '1917' is a technical feat and great storytelling, too
Michael B. Jordan, left, and Jamie Foxx star in "Just Mercy." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.
(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) "Just Mercy," starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16. More: 'Just Mercy' tells inspiring tale of justice with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx
From left, Tiffany Haddish, Karan Soni, Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne star in "Like a Boss." The movie opens Thursday at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.
(Photo: Paramount Pictures) "Like a Boss," starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16. More: Movie review: ‘Like a Boss’ is an indecipherable mess
Kristen Stewart stars in "Underwater." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.
(Photo: Twentieth Century Fox) "Underwater," starring Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassel, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16. More: In ‘Underwater,’ Kristen Stewart has her Ellen Ripley moment under the sea
