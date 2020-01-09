Dean-Charles Chapman, left, and George MacKay star in "1917," directed by Sam Mendes. The movie will be released Dec. 25. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"1917," starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.

Michael B. Jordan, left, and Jamie Foxx star in "Just Mercy." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16. (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Just Mercy," starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.

From left, Tiffany Haddish, Karan Soni, Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne star in "Like a Boss." The movie opens Thursday at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"Like a Boss," starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.

Kristen Stewart stars in "Underwater." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16. (Photo: Twentieth Century Fox)

"Underwater," starring Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassel, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.

