The Belmont Theatre presents Neil Simon's "Rumors," Jan 10-19. (Photo: submitted)

The Belmont Theatre will open the new year with laughter as it presents "Rumors," Jan. 10-19. The farce from master playwright Neil Simon features a deputy mayor who has just shot himself on his 10th wedding anniversary, his lawyer and his wife who have to get their story straight, and the politician's wife, who is nowhere to be found. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper will perform Jan. 11 for the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association. (Photo: www.facebook.com/mcflamekeeper)

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper are the headliners for the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association, Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Goodwill Fire Co. social hall, 2318 S. Queen St. Cleveland has been named fiddle player of the year by the International Bluegrass Music Association 10 times, and Flamekeeper has been the instrumental band of the year three times. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $18 for SMBA members, $20 nonmembers. Information: www.sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.

Martin Library will host the third annual Pride Dance on Jan. 11. (Photo: submitted)

Martin Library's Teen Gay Straight Alliance is hosting its third annual Pride Dance, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the library, 159 E. Market St. The event is for teens 13-18 who identify as LGBTQ, are allies or just want to go to the dance. Tickets: $2 with RSVP online at bit.ly/338li2X, $5 at the door; money raised will go to Equality Fest. Snow date: Saturday, Jan. 18.

Spend some time stargazing at the York County Astronomical Society's monthly public star watch, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the observatory at John Rudy County Park. The event begins with a screened presentation about the January night sky, then those attending can get a tour of the sky through the club's telescopes, including the Orion Nebula and the Andromeda galaxy. Free, donations accepted. Information: www.facebook.com/astroyork.

Get ready for the Yeti Stomp as Festivice returns to downtown York on Jan. 16-18. The winter festival features 20,000 pounds of ice blocks that will become icy sculptures as well as a 40-foot ice slide for kids, along with live music, fire pits, s'mores and more. Free. Times: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Information: eventiveyork.com/festivice.

Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator will perform Jan. 17 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: https://terryfator.com/)

Hear Elton John, Garth Brooks, Meghan Trainor and even President Donald Trump on the stage at the Strand Theatre as impersonator Terry Fator comes to York on Friday, Jan. 17. Fator has been the headliner at Las Vegas' Mirage Hotel for the past 10 years and impersonates more than 100 voices. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $63.88. Information: appellcenter.org.

Step back in time with 70's Flashback: The Soundtrack of a Generation, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Capitol Theatre. The seven musicians of 70's Flashback pay tribute to the artists of the decade, including Carole King, Three Dog Night, The Doobie Brothers and Led Zeppelin. Tickets start at $20. Information: appellcenter.org.

Dance classes are a part of CelebrateARTS, a week of free cultural events from the Cultural Alliance of York County. The events happen Jan. 19-25. (Photo: submitted)

The Cultural Alliance of York County kicks off its 2020 campaign with CelebrateARTS, a week of free cultural events, Jan. 19-25. Events include a Latino dance workshop at CASA; Martin Luther King Day Celebration with Union Lutheran Church, The Movement and Weary Arts Group; Willy Wonka Family Night with Creative York and the Appell Center for Performing Arts; and hip hop dance workshop with Greater York Dance. Information and registration: www.culturalyork.org/celebratearts-week.

Classic Albums Live will present "David Bowie: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars" Jan. 22 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: http://classicalbumslive.com/)

The music of David Bowie comes to life as Classic Albums Live presents "David Bowie: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars." Classic Albums Live brings musicians on stage to re-create albums note for note, concentrating solely on the music. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $38. Information: appellcenter.org.

The York County History Center presents its 11th Annual Family Day: Adventures in the Chocolate Factory on Jan. 25. (Photo: yorkhistorycenter.org)

Chocoholics, take note. The York County History Center offers its free 11th Annual Family Day: Adventures in the Chocolate Factory, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St., as part of CelebrateARTS. Activities include making a slushie using the human hamster wheel; sampling drinking chocolate from different times and places; and making lickable wallpaper. Samples of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" will be read every hour. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org.

Pianist Yekwon Sunwoo will perform with the York Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 25. (Photo: https://yekwonsunwoo.com/)

The York Symphony Orchestra nods its beret to France for "Bolero!" on Saturday, Jan. 25. The concert features the works of Ravel and Debussy, including Debussy's "La Mer" and "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun." Van Cliburn Gold Medal-winning pianist Yekwon Sunwoo will perform Ravel's "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra," and the program concludes with Ravel's "Bolero." Time: 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $5. Information: www.yorksymphony.org.

