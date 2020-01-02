See a free screening of "Abominable at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. (Photo: DreamWorks Animation)

Celebrate First Friday with activities, specials and performances throughout downtown York City, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. Some highlights: create a self-portrait collage at Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St.; free showing of "Abominable," 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St.; free performance by Octavia's Blues Duo, 7 p.m. at the York Elks Lodge No. 213, 223 N. George St.; opening of a special exhibit of York nightscapes by Richard Bailey, 5 p.m. at the York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive. Information: www.downtownyorkpa.com.

Warm up with some hot jazz with Jazz in the City, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Studio at the Strand, 50 N. George St., use the Philadelphia Street entrance. Tickets: $5 at the door, students free. Information: appellcenter.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/02/whats-happening-york-week/2794958001/