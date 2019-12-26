The decade is coming to an end, and York is bringing in the new year with a number of festive celebrations.

Mary Yeaple, the coordinator for York City special events, said there are two events on Dec. 31, both free and open to the public.

Buy Photo China Bowman, 8, of York City, center, and other children are cascaded in balloon during the Children's New Year's Eve Countdown at Voni Grimes Gym Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The event included family-friendly entertainment culminating with the balloon drop at 8 p.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo From left, Amari Hugags, 7, Honesty Hugags, 4, and Willow Rickabaugh, 7, all of York City, dance during the Children's New Year's Eve Countdown at Voni Grimes Gym Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Amri and Honesty are sisters. The event included family-friendly entertainment culminating with a balloon drop at 8 p.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The Children’s Countdown is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Voni Grimes Gym (125 East College Avenue), according to Yeaple.

The event will offer family-friendly activities such as a dance party with a DJ, inflatables, face painting, glitter tattoos, stilt walkers, balloon artists, spin art, a petting zoo and photo backgrounds with props, Yeaple said.

“We’re honored to have a countdown for the kids,” Yeaple said. “It’s really rewarding when parents ask how much, and we can say it's free.”

Buy Photo Caroline Danner, 13, of Stewartstown, face paints Tatiana Alvarez, 5, of York City, during the Children's New Year's Eve Countdown at Voni Grimes Gym Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The event included family-friendly entertainment culminating with a balloon drop at 8 p.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The countdown will take place at 8 p.m. with party hats being handed out on the way in and noisemakers provided on the way out, according to Yeaple.

The Midnight Countdown starts at 10 p.m. at Continental Square with a DJ playing a variety of music, Yeaple said.

Buy Photo Sham Awotwi, left, and her daughter Airiyanna,12, practice their noisemaking during the New Year's Eve Countdown event at Continental Square Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The white rose drop accompanied the countdown to midnight to usher in 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Participants are invited to watch the traditional white rose drop followed by fireworks. Party hats and noisemakers will be available, according to Yeaple.

“People come and go all night,” Yeaple said. “We just hope they have a good time.”

Buy Photo Roving entertainer Krystal Younglove dances in the rain during the New Year's Eve Countdown event at Continental Square Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The white rose drop accompanied the countdown to midnight to usher in 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

There are other celebrations happening in the area on New Year's Eve.

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., will present the Rocky Horror Picture Show New Year’s Eve Spectacular, starting at 8:30 p.m., according to their website.

Tickets are on sale and include the film screening, drag and burlesque performances, prop bags, photo opportunities, a costume contest, complimentary first drink and midnight champagne toast, and passed Hors D’oeurves catered by Tutoni’s restaurant. Tickets for the event start at $50. More information is available at appellcenter.org.

Dillsburg’s 27th annual New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop has activities scheduled from 4:30 p.m. until midnight.

Buy Photo Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015--Dillsburg Area Pickle Committee member Deana Weaver says Mr. Pickle wears a cellophane wrap to protected the paper mache statue. He is the focus during the New Year's Eve Pickle Drop in the borough. (Bill Kalina - The York Dispatch) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Games and food — including pickles — will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. There’s a blood drive planned at Citizens Hose Fire Co., 109 S. Baltimore St., from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Bingo will be hosted at the Dillsburg Elementary School, 202 S. Chestnut St.) from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., there’s a “baby” pickle drop correlating with Ireland’s midnight to celebrate Dillsburg’s Irish founders and provide a New Year’s Eve experience for kids.

The Pickle Drop is at midnight and is followed by fireworks.

Red Lion is having its 23rd annual New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 7 p.m., according to the borough website.

There are a series of planned festivities, including live music throughout the evening at various locations and fireworks at midnight in the square. Red Lion Alesmiths at Shadesville Hub, 157 E. Broadway, will be open until midnight.

