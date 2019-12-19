Buy Photo Kaia Turnbaugh, 4 of York, watches trains at Christmas Magic, Thursday Dec. 5 , 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Christmas Magic — A Festival of Lights brings a wonderland of 600,000 lights, holiday scenes, animation, model trains, music and visits from Santa to a half-mile walking trail at Rocky Ridge County Park for the 36th year. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Dec. 31, closed Dec. 24 and 25 and during inclement weather. Admission is by timed ticket only; to buy tickets, go to ChristmasMagicYork.com. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 ages 4-12, under 4 free, $9 seniors 60+.

