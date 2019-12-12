Buy Photo Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park, Thursday, December 5, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Christmas Magic — A Festival of Lights brings a wonderland of 600,000 lights, holiday scenes, animation, model trains, music and visits from Santa to a half-mile walking trail at Rocky Ridge County Park for the 36th year. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Dec. 31, closed Dec. 24 and 25 and during inclement weather. Admission is by timed ticket only; to buy tickets, go to ChristmasMagicYork.com. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 ages 4-12, under 4 free, $9 seniors 60+.

Sara Youcheff stars in "Prancer" at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

A reindeer takes the spotlight for the holiday season as DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "Prancer," Dec. 13-22. The star is a life-sized puppet brought to life by three helpers as the story unfolds of a girl who finds an injured reindeer and is convinced he is one of Santa's herd. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. Tickets: $12-$18. Information: dreamwrights.org.

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," Dec. 13-15. The play is based on the 1971 book by Barbara Robinson and tells the story of the Herdmans, six delinquent children who go to a church for snacks and end up starring in the annual Christmas pageant. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 700 E. Market St. Tickets: $8 in advance. Information: bcpe2019.eventbrite.com.

More: TAFE presents 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' this weekend in York

CapComedy presents Kevin McCaffrey, Friday, Dec. 13, at the Capitol Theatre. McCaffrey has appeared on "The Late Show with David Letterman" and is a champion on "Comedy Knockout." Paul Gregory will open. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $10, for mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.

"White Christmas" is playing at the Capitol Theatre this weekend. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney return to the screen at the Capitol Theatre in "White Christmas," 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 3 p.m Sunday, Dec. 15. The 1954 classic features such songs as "Snow," "Gee, I Wish I Was Back in the Army" and, of course, the title song. Tickets: $10. Information: appellcenter.org.

Greater York Dance presents "The Hip Nut," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. This is the fifth anniversary production of the multicultural, contemporary retelling of "The Nutcracker." Tickets start at $24.75 adults, $18 children. Information: appellcenter.org.

Nothin' Fancy will perform Saturday for the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association. (Photo: northinfancybluegrass.com)

Nothin' Fancy will perform for the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Goodwill Fire Co., 2318 S. Queen St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the fire company will have food available to buy. Tickets: $18 for SMBA members, $20 nonmembers. Information: www.sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.

Greater York Dance presents the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Professional dancers will share the stage with the youth ballet company to dance to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. Tickets start at $24.75 adults, $18 children. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Gorillaz: Reject False Icons" comes to the Capitol Theatre on Monday for a special CapFilm event. The film documents life in the studio with Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett and artists from Mavis Staples and De La Soul to Noel Gallagher. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $15. Information: appellcenter.org.

"The Illustionists - Magic of the Holidays" will come to the Strand Theatre Dec. 18 and 19. (Photo: www.theillusionistslive.com)

"The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays" brings a showcase of magic, escapes, mentalism and more to the stage at the Strand Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 18 and 19. The show has broken box office records around the world with eight entertainers who bring mystery, humor and wonder to audiences. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $49.25. Information: appellcenter.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/12/whats-happening-york-week/4413658002/