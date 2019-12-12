LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Black Christmas," starring Imogen Poots and Cary Elwes, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.

"Jumanji: The Next Level," starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.

"Parasite," starring Song Kang-Ho and Sun-Kyun Lee, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"Richard Jewell," starring Paul Walter Hauser and Sam Rockwell, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/12/movies-opening-york-week/4413471002/