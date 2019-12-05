CLOSE York City hosts a New Year's Eve Children’s Countdown at Voni Grimes Gym and the white rose drop at Continental Square. William Kalina, 717-505-5449/@BillKalina

Christmas Magic — A Festival of Lights brings a wonderland of 600,000 lights, holiday scenes, animation, model trains, music and visits from Santa to a half-mile walking trail at Rocky Ridge County Park for the 36th year. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Dec. 31, closed Dec. 24 and 25 and during inclement weather. Admission is by timed ticket only; to buy tickets, go to ChristmasMagicYork.com. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 ages 4-12, under 4 free, $9 seniors 60+.

Spend the day in downtown York on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a full slate of free activities leading up to the lighting of the tree for Light Up York, noon-7 p.m. Activities range from musical entertainment, a scavenger hunt and visits with Santa to photos ops with a live reindeer and a human snow globe to a Grinch-theme escape room and tours and open houses. Catch holiday classics at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St., showing "Frosty the Snowman" at 2 p.m., "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at 3 p.m. and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at 4 p.m. The tree lighting begins at 5 p.m. on Continental Square. Information: www.yorkcity.org/visitor/annual-york-city-events/lightupyork.

OrangeMite Studios presents "The Tragedy of Coriolanus," Dec. 7-14 at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. The Shakespearean play explores themes of class, economic disparity, politics, gender roles and more. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $15. Information: orangemite.org/tickets.

Celebrate the holidays in style as The Belmont Theatre presents "Christmas Eve in My Hometown," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The concert promises a big-band Christmas spectacle. Tickets: $30. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Jazz singer Veronica Swift takes the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday. Swift has performed at Tribeca Performing Arts Center, with Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and in residency at the Birdland Jazz Club. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $29. Information: appellcenter.org.

Australian classical-crossover group The Ten Tenors brings "Home for the Holidays" to the Pullo Center on Sunday, Dec. 8. The ensemble has performed more than 2,000 concerts around the world and recorded 15 albums in 10-part harmony. The performance promises holiday favorites as well as pop hits. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $39-$59. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

A reindeer takes the spotlight for the holiday season as DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "Prancer," Dec. 13-22. The star is a life-sized puppet brought to life by three helpers as the story unfolds of a girl who finds an injured reindeer and is convinced he is one of Santa's herd. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. Tickets: $12-$18. Information: dreamwrights.org.

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," Dec. 13-15. The play is based on the 1971 book by Barbara Robinson and tells the story of the Herdmans, six delinquent children who go to a church for snacks and end up starring in the annual Christmas pageant. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 700 E. Market St. Tickets: $8 in advance. Information: bcpe2019.eventbrite.com.

Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney return to the screen at the Capitol Theatre in "White Christmas," 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 3 p.m Sunday, Dec. 15. The 1954 classic features such songs as "Snow," "Gee, I Wish I Was Back in the Army" and, of course, the title song. Tickets: $10. Information: appellcenter.org.

Greater York Dance presents "The Hip Nut," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. This is the fifth anniversary production of the multicultural, contemporary retelling of "The Nutcracker." Tickets start at $24.75 adults, $18 children. Information: appellcenter.org.

Greater York Dance presents the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Professional dancers will share the stage with the youth ballet company to dance to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. Tickets start at $24.75 adults, $18 children. Information: appellcenter.org.

"The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays" brings a showcase of magic, escapes, mentalism and more to the stage at the Strand Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 18 and 19. The show has broken box office records around the world with eight entertainers who bring mystery, humor and wonder to audiences. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $49.25. Information: appellcenter.org.

York City gets the celebration started early with the New Year's Eve Kids Countdown, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. The party includes a DJ, inflatables, glitter tattoos, spin art stations and more, and the evening ends with a balloon drop countdown at 8 p.m. Free. At 10 p.m., Welcome 2020 begins at Continental Square with a DJ leading a dance party and ending with the dropping of the white rose at midnight, followed by fireworks. Information: www.yorkcity.org.

Ring in 2020 with a York tradition, the "Rocky Horror Picture Show New Year's Eve Spectacular" at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, for a screening of the cult classic, drag and burlesque performances, costume contest and ball-drop festivities. Tickets include prop bags and a first drink and midnight Champagne toast as well as hors d'oeurves from Tutoni's Restaurant. Tickets start at $50. Information: appellcenter.org.

