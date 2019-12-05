Christmas Magic — A Festival of Lights brings a wonderland of 600,000 lights, holiday scenes, animation, model trains, music and visits from Santa to a half-mile walking trail at Rocky Ridge County Park for the 36th year. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Dec. 31, closed Dec. 24 and 25 and during inclement weather. Admission is by timed ticket only; to buy tickets, go to ChristmasMagicYork.com. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 ages 4-12, under 4 free, $9 seniors 60+.

Twisted Pine will perform Friday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York. (Photo: submitted)

The Susquehanna Folk Music Society presents string band Twisted Pine at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, 925 S. George St. The group was the 2018 Boston Music Award's Americana Artist of the Year and is known for their musical daring. Tickets: $25, $21 SFMS members, $10 students 3-22. Information: www.sfmsfolk.org or 717-745-6577.

York College presents "Alice in Wonderland" on Saturday. (Photo: submitted)

York College's theater program presents "Alice in Wonderland," 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Waldner Performing Arts Center. The 45-minute version of the story was adapted by Professor Suzanne Delle and is geared toward young children. It has new scenes, a new setting and new dances. Free, reserve tickets at www.ycp.edu/theatre or 717-600-3868.

Buy Photo Krystal Younglove, of York City, poses with children for photos during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Spend the day in downtown York on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a full slate of free activities leading up to the lighting of the tree for Light Up York, noon-7 p.m. Activities range from musical entertainment, a scavenger hunt and visits with Santa to photos ops with a live reindeer and a human snow globe to a Grinch-theme escape room and tours and open houses. Catch holiday classics at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St., showing "Frosty the Snowman" at 2 p.m., "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at 3 p.m. and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at 4 p.m. The tree lighting begins at 5 p.m. on Continental Square. Information: www.yorkcity.org/visitor/annual-york-city-events/lightupyork.

York Flea holds its final market of the year during Saturday's Light Up York celebration. The street fair and market will host a variety of artisans and vendors from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Cherry Lane Park. Information: www.yorkflea.com.

The Pullo Center presents "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" on Saturday. (Photo: imdb.com)

Catch a free screening of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. The 2018 animated version is voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch and Rashida Jones. Tickets are required, go to pullocenter.york.psu.edu/ for information.

The Hershey Handbell Ensemble will perform Friday at Mount Zion Lutheran Church. (Photo: submitted)

The Hershey Handbell Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., as part of the St. John's Concert Series. The ensemble uses seven octaves of handbells along with chimes and other instruments to perform sacred and secular music for the holidays. Free, a free-will offering will be received. Information: 717-848-1862.

OrangeMite Studios presents "The Tragedy of Coriolanus," Dec. 7-14. (Photo: orangemite.org)

OrangeMite Studios presents "The Tragedy of Coriolanus," Dec. 7-14 at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. The Shakespearean play explores themes of class, economic disparity, politics, gender roles and more. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $15. Information: orangemite.org/tickets.

Celebrate the holidays in style as The Belmont Theatre presents "Christmas Eve in My Hometown," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The concert promises a big-band Christmas spectacle. Tickets: $30. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Veronica Swift performs Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: www.veronicaswift.com/)

Jazz singer Veronica Swift takes the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday. Swift has performed at Tribeca Performing Arts Center, with Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and in residency at the Birdland Jazz Club. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $29. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Ten Tenors will perform Sunday at the Pullo Center. (Photo: http://pullocenter.york.psu.edu/)

Australian classical-crossover group The Ten Tenors brings "Home for the Holidays" to the Pullo Center on Sunday, Dec. 8. The ensemble has performed more than 2,000 concerts around the world and recorded 15 albums in 10-part harmony. The performance promises holiday favorites as well as pop hits. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $39-$59. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

