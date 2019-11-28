Buy Photo Brynn Noppenberger, 8, left, and her father John Noppenberger, both of Seven Valleys, look on at the Susquehanna Valley Garden Railway Society exhibit during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Millions of lights are being hung in Rocky Ridge County Park for the annual Christmas Magic Festival of Lights, which runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 31. The spectacular display covers a half-mile walking trail with lights, and more scenes are set up in pavilions along the way. There are musicians, model trains, a chance to meet Santa, food and drink for sale and more. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Closed Dec. 24 and 25. Timed tickets must be purchased at parkevents.yorkcountypa.gov, $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, under 4 free, $9 seniors.

Take in a holiday tradition with the York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Holiday Pops Spectacular, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Strand Theatre. The annual concert features popular holiday tunes, a singalong and a special guest appearance by the man in the red suit as well as the Franklin and Marshall African Drumming Ensemble. Tickets for the show at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. start at $5, and the concerts often sell out. Information: appellcenter.org.

Patterson Hood will perform Monday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: https://pattersonhood.com/)

Writer, singer, songwriter and performer Patterson Hood comes to the Capitol Theatre on Monday, Dec., 2, for "An Evening with Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers." Hood is the frontman for the rock band but also writes essays, columns and short stories full of political subtext for such publications as The New York Times Magazine, The Oxford American and NPR. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $29. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Moscow Ballet presents "Great Russian Nutcracker" on Wednesday at the Pullo Center. (Photo: submitted)

Moscow Ballet will present "Great Russian Nutcracker," 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. The Moscow Ballet sends troupes of dancers to communities around North America to dance with local ballet students in productions of "The Nutcracker" that include flying puppets from South Africa, dancing puppets from Prague and lavish sets and costumes. Tickets: $31-$177. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

York College's music program will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 5-7, at DeMeester Recital Hall in Wolf Hall. Six awkward spelling competitors vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime in this musical production. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Free, reserve tickets at www.ycp.edu/music.

