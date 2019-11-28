LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Branagh Theatre: The Winter's Tale," a live theater production of the Shakespeare play starring Kennth Branagh and Judi Dench, is playing at the Small Star Art House on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

"Fiddlin'," a documentary about bluegrass music in the Appalachians, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"Knives Out," starring Chris Evans and Katherine Langford, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies 16.

"Queen & Slim," starring Daniel Kalouya and Jodie Turner-Smith, is playing at Regal West Manchester and Queensgate Movies 13.

