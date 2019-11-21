Buy Photo Lisa Angelucci, left, and her son Ben Mahon, 3, both of Springettsbury Township, get a closer look following the annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Springettsbury Township welcomes the holiday season with its 16th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 22, at the township park's amphitheatre, 1501 Mount Zion Road. The event begins at 5:45 p.m. with the arrival of Santa, and musical performances will begin at 6 p.m. A processional to the tree will begin around 7:25 p.m. Information: www.springettsbury.com or 717-505-0406.

York College presents "Everybody," Nov. 21-23. (Photo: submitted)

York College's theater program presents "Everybody," a play about a character named Everybody as they face death and search for someone or something to accompany them to the great unknown. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 21-23, in the Perko Black Box Theatre, Waldner Performing Arts Center. Free, reservations recommended. Go to www.ycp.edu/theatre or call 717-600-3868.

Antonio Banderas stars in "Pain and Glory, playing Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

CapFilm presents "Pain and Glory," 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The film stars Antonio Banderas as a film director reflecting on the choices he's made as the past and present crash down around him. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Apollo Chamber Players will perform Saturday at York College. (Photo: CrisStephensPhotography2014)

Apollo Chamber Players will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at York College's DeMeester Recital Hall. The group is featured frequently on American Public Media's "Performance Today" and has spent the past five years commissioning multicultural works from contemporary composers. Free.

Kip Moore will perform Nov. 23 at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. (Photo: facebook.com)

Country singer-songwriter Kip Moore brings his live show to Hanover on Saturday, Nov. 23, as part of his "Room to Spare" acoustic tour. His live shows typically swerve from raucous and rowdy to intimate and emotional. Showtime: 8 p.m. at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $35-$55. Information: www.theeich.org.

Yonder Mountain String Band will perform Nov. 24 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

Catch a new kind of bluegrass music as Yonder Mountain String Band comes to the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 24. The group likes to push the envelope of the traditional music genre with forays into rock and improvisation. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $35. Information: appellcenter.org.

