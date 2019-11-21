Movies opening in York this week
"21 Bridges," starring Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: '21 Bridges' is a messy New York cops and robbers tale that underdelivers
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," starring Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' review: Tom Hanks is great, but...
"Fantastic Fungi," a documentary about the underground network beneath our feet, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Frozen II," with the voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Frozen II' doesn't make waves, but keeps the franchise on track
"The Report," starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening, is playing at Small Star Art House.
More: Driver brings 6,700 pages to life in 'The Report'
