A menagerie of 75 lovable puppets star in "The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show," coming to the Strand Theatre on Friday, Nov. 15. The production adapts four stories from author Eric Carle. Showtime: 6:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $20. Information: appellcenter.org.

Sarah Bolger, Sara Gales, Angel Pritts, Dan Griffin and Brooke Patterson rehearse a scene in "These Shining Lives" at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "These Shining Lives," Nov. 15-24 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The play looks at a true story of women who were considered expendable in their day who refuse to let the company that stole their health endanger others. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

The Belmont Theatre presents "Raold Dahl's Matilda the Musical," Nov. 15-24 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The production is based on the book, with script by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays an Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

PATABS presents A Broadway Cabaret, Nov. 15-16. (Photo: submitted)

Take in an evening of show tunes as PATABS (Pennsylvania Theatrical Arts by Brittany Stevens) presents A Broadway Cabaret, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16 at PATABS, 22 Carlisle St., Hanover. Five singers and a pianist will perform songs from "Cabaret," "Chicago," "The Sound of Music" and more in the 90-minute show. Tickets: $19, includes refreshments and drinks. Information: www.patabs.com or 717-698-3254.

Buy Photo Caira Rosario, 8, left, doesn't look happy about wearing period attire, but Khrista McDonald, 8, is all smiles. Both are from York City. To celebrate Articles of Confederation Day, visitors at the Colonial Courthouse Saturday visited a variety of interactive stations to learn the importance of the Articles in securing American victory in the Revolutionary War. At each of the six passport stations, the passport was rubber stamped by staffers. Once filled out, visitors rang the courthouse bell. Bil Bowden photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Learn about the first document that governed the United States during Articles of Confederation Day on Saturday, Nov. 16. The York County History Center will have a variety of activities to introduce colonial and revolutionary history, and an original 1777 printing of the Articles of Confederation will be on display. Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Courthouse, 157 W. Market St. Free. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org.

"Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles" will be screened Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

See the original story behind a beloved musical as CapFilm presents "Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles" on Saturday. The documentary features interviews with "Fiddler on the Roof" creators, scholars, actors and others discussing the creative roots of the show. Showtimes: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Cultural Alliance of York County will host a dueling pianos spectacular to celebrate its 20th anniversary with Going Platinum. The speakeasy-themed event will feature food, cocktails, interactive entertainment, a silent auction and special announcements about what's ahead for arts in York County. Celebration: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Buchart Horn, 445 W. Philadelphia St. Tickets: $75, 21 and over only. Information: www.culturalyork.org/goingplatinum.

Flavors of York is Nov. 17 and features 21 local restaurants and vendors. (Photo: submitted)

Try a taste from 21 different restaurants and vendors during Flavors of York, Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Wyndham Garden York, 2000 Loucks Road. Samples of foods ranging from American to Italian to Thai to vegan will be accompanied by beverage samples from local craft breweries and distilleries and jazz from Five/Four. The event runs 6-8:30 p.m. and benefits Temple Beth Israel and its ongoing Doing Good for Goode program with Alexander D. Goode K-8. Tickets: $40. Information: www.flavorsofyork.com.

Hear a re-creation of The Doors' album "La Woman" from Classic Albums Live, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The performance re-creates the full album, note for note, on stage. Tickets: $38. Information: appellcenter.org.

CapFilm presents "Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest" on Nov. 21. (Photo: imdb.com)

See the journey of six Depeche Mode fans along with the band's 2017-18 Global Spirit Tour as CapFilm presents "Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest," Thursday, Nov. 21. The film captures the spectacle of the tour along with a deeper look at how the music has affected their fans. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $15. Information: appellcenter.org.

