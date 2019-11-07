The William Penn Fine Arts Academy presents "The Dining Room" by A. R. Gurney, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, at the William Penn High School Auditorium. The play takes place in one room over the course of 60 years, with nine students taking on nearly 50 roles in several generations of a wealthy New England family. Tickets: Free, reserve seats at www.ticketsource.us/wpfaa.

J. Donald Dumpson will present "Songs Borne of the African Diaspora" on Friday, Nov. 8, at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College presents "Songs Borne of the African Diaspora," 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at DeMeester Recital Hall in Wolf Hall. Philadelphia musician and educator J. Donald Dumpson will explore the complex issues in performing music from the black American experience, with the York College Chorale and Chamber Singers. Free.

CapComedy presents Trenton Davis, Friday, Nov. 8, at the Capitol Theatre. Davis has won awards from NBC's "Standup for Diversity" and from the San Fraqncisco International Comedy Competition and the Sacramento Comedy Festival. Kate Brindle opens. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $10, for mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Downtown Beer & Pumpkin Tasting Tour will take seven groups on a pub a restaurant crawl through downtown York with a focus on pumpkins. At each of the seven stops, the group will try a small plate chef's creation made with pumpkin and paired with a craft beer sample. Time: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, the walking tour begins outside the Downtown Inc office, 2 E. Market St. Tickets: $40. Information: www.eventbrite.com.

Sara Evans will perform Saturday at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. (Photo: saraevans.com)

Country superstar Sara Evans comes to Hanover on Saturday, Nov. 9, for a performance at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. Evans has had five No. 1 singles, sold millions of albums and won the Academy of Country Music's Top Female Vocalist award. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $55-$59. Information: www.theeich.org.

Sideline will perform Nov. 9 as part of the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association concert series. (Photo: submitted)

International Bluegrass Music Association awards winners Sideline will perform Saturday, Nov. 9, at Goodwill Fire Co. as part of the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association concert series. The group won the IMBA Song of the Year award this year for "Thunder Dan" and had a No. 1 single with "Crash Course in the Blues." Showtime: 7 p.m. Tickets: $18 SMBA members, $20 nonmembers, membership is $5 per family. Information: sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.

Cellist Mark Kosower will be featured in the York Symphony Orchestra's "Made in America" concert Nov. 9. (Photo: https://www.yorksymphony.org)

The York Symphony Orchestra celebrates the music of our nation with "Made in America," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert focuses on the heritage of the melting pot, from Joan Towers' "Made in America" to Aaron Copland's "Billy the Kid" to Antonin Dvorak's Cello Concerto in B Minor. Tickets start at $5. Information: www.yorksymphony.org.

Victor's Italian Restaurant will celebrate 10 years of Friday Night Jazz with a special Sunday edition. From 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, Victor's will host a Jazz Jam Roulette at the restaurant, 554 S. Ogontz St. Sixteen top jazz musicians from the area will jam through two sets. Tickets: $25, includes a buffet. Information: https://victorsofyork.com.

Gene Kelly stars in "Singin' in the Rain," playing Sunday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: MGM)

Walk out with a smile on your face after CapFilm's presentation of "Singin' in the Rain," 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Capitol Theatre. The 1952 film has been hailed as one of the greatest movie musicals of all time and stars Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Dallastown Performing Arts Club presents "Game of Tiaras," Nov. 14-17. (Photo: submitted)

Dallastown Performing Arts Club presents "Game of Tiaras," Nov. 14-17 at the Dallastown High School Auditorium. The farcical take on "King Lear" adds a touch of "Game of Thrones" and has the tagline, "You win, or you die." Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17. Tickets: $10 premium seats, $7 adults, $5 students and seniors. Information: www.dahsdpac.booktix.com

