CLOSE Trains impress at Christmas Magic York Dispatch

Buy Photo A likeness of Poseidon tops a tree named "Subterranean Beauty" at the Goodridge Freedom Center Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Several trees will be on display for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Get the holiday season started as the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad hosts its 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The festival opens 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, during First Friday and will be on display 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through November and December. Admission: $3 adults, $1 students and seniors, includes self-guided tour of the site at 123 E. Philadelphia St. Information: www.goodridgefreedomcenter.org.

Classically trained musicians and hip-hop music combine for a unique sound from Black Violin, playing at the Strand Theatre. The group has collaborated with such diverse musicians as Alicia Keys, We-Tang Clan and Tom Petty while encouraging the breakdown of cultural barriers. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $30.13. Information: appellcenter.org.

More: Black Violin, classically trained hip-hop duo, bring beats to York on Nov. 2

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band brings a bit of New Orleans to the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The group has been together since 1977 and adds bebop jazz, funk and r&b to a foundation of brass band music. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $29. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Downtown Beer & Pumpkin Tasting Tour will take seven groups on a pub a restaurant crawl through downtown York with a focus on pumpkins. At each of the seven stops, the group will try a small plate chef's creation made with pumpkin and paired with a craft beer sample. Time: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, the walking tour begins outside the Downtown Inc office, 2 E. Market St. Tickets: $40. Information: www.eventbrite.com.

Sara Evans will perform Oct. 12 at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center in Hanover. (Photo: saraevans.com)

Country superstar Sara Evans comes to Hanover on Saturday, Nov. 9, for a performance at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. Evans has had five No. 1 singles, sold millions of albums and won the Academy of Country Music's Top Female Vocalist award. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $55-$59. Information: www.theeich.org.

Sideline will perform Nov. 9 as part of the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association concert series. (Photo: submitted)

International Bluegrass Music Association awards winners Sideline will perform Saturday, Nov. 9, at Goodwill Fire Co. as part of the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association concert series. The group won the IMBA Song of the Year award this year for "Thunder Dan" and had a No. 1 single with "Crash Course in the Blues." Showtime: 7 p.m. Tickets: $18 SMBA members, $20 nonmembers, membership is $5 per family. Information: sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.

Cellist Mark Kosower will be featured in the York Symphony Orchestra's "Made in America" concert Nov. 9. (Photo: https://www.yorksymphony.org)

The York Symphony Orchestra celebrates the music of our nation with "Made in America," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert focuses on the heritage of the melting pot, from Joan Towers' "Made in America" to Aaron Copland's "Billy the Kid" to Antonin Dvorak's Cello Concerto in B Minor. Tickets start at $5. Information: www.yorksymphony.org.

A menagerie of 75 lovable puppets star in "The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show," coming to the Strand Theatre on Friday, Nov. 15. The production adapts four stories from author Eric Carle. Showtime: 6:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $20. Information: appellcenter.org.

DreamWrights presents "These Shining Lives," Nov. 15-24. (Photo: https://dreamwrights.org)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "These Shining Lives," Nov. 15-24 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The play looks at a true story of women who were considered expendable in their day who refuse to let the company that stole their health endanger others. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

The Belmont Theatre presents "Raold Dahl's Matilda the Musical," Nov. 15-24 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The production is based on the book, with script by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays an Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

PATABS presents A Broadway Cabaret, Nov. 15-16. (Photo: submitted)

Take in an evening of show tunes as PATABS (Pennsylvania Theatrical Arts by Brittany Stevens) presents A Broadway Cabaret, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16 at PATABS, 22 Carlisle St., Hanover. Five singers and a pianist will perform songs from "Cabaret," "Chicago," "The Sound of Music" and more in the 90-minute show. Tickets: $19, includes refreshments and drinks. Information: www.patabs.com or 717-698-3254.

The Cultural Alliance of York County presents Going Platinum, Nov. 16. (Photo: submitted)

The Cultural Alliance of York County will host a dueling pianos spectacular to celebrate its 20th anniversary with Going Platinum. The speakeasy-themed event will feature food, cocktails, interactive entertainment, a silent auction and special announcements about what's ahead for arts in York County. Celebration: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Buchart Horn, 445 W. Philadelphia St. Tickets: $75, 21 and over only. Information: www.culturalyork.org/goingplatinum.

Flavors of York is Nov. 17 and features 21 local restaurants and vendors. (Photo: submitted)

Try a taste from 21 different restaurants and vendors during Flavors of York, Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Wyndham Garden York, 2000 Loucks Road. Samples of foods ranging from American to Italian to Thai to vegan will be accompanied by beverage samples from local craft breweries and distilleries and jazz from Five/Four. The event runs 6-8:30 p.m. and benefits Temple Beth Israel and its ongoing Doing Good for Goode program with Alexander D. Goode K-8. Tickets: $40. Information: www.flavorsofyork.com.

Kip Moore will perform Nov. 23 at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. (Photo: facebook.com)

Country singer-songwriter Kip Moore brings his live show to Hanover on Saturday, Nov. 23, as part of his "Room to Spare" acoustic tour. His live shows typically swerve from raucous and rowdy to intimate and emotional. Showtime: 8 p.m. at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $35-$55. Information: www.theeich.org.

Yonder Mountain String Band will perform Nov. 24 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

Catch a new kind of bluegrass music as Yonder Mountain String Band comes to the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 24. The group likes to push the envelope of the traditional music genre with forays into rock and improvisation. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $35. Information: appellcenter.org.

Buy Photo The Stillmeadow Crossing Modular Train Group exhibit during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Millions of lights are being hung in Rocky Ridge County Park for the annual Christmas Magic Festival of Lights, which runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 31. The spectacular display covers a half-mile walking trail with lights, and more scenes are set up in pavilions along the way. There are musicians, model trains, a chance to meet Santa, food and drink for sale and more. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Closed Dec. 24 and 25. Timed tickets must be purchased at ChristmasMagicYork.com, $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, under 4 free, $9 seniors.

Take in a holiday tradition with the York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Holiday Pops Spectacular, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Strand Theatre. The annual concert features popular holiday tunes, a singalong and a special guest appearance by the man in the red suit as well as the Franklin and Marshall African Drumming Ensemble. Tickets for the show at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. start at $5, and the concerts often sell out. Information: appellcenter.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/10/31/yorks-best-november-entertainment-calendar/2491877001/