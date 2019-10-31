Get inspiration for your next home improvement project during the York Fall Home Show, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1-3, at Memorial Hall West at the York Expo Center. The show features a variety of professionals along with remodeling exhibits. Times: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10, free with online registration at www.yorkexpohomeshows.com/free-pass.

Buy Photo Trees are on display for the Goodridge Festival of Trees 2018 at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Get the holiday season started as the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad hosts its 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The festival opens 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, during First Friday and will be on display 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through November and December. Admission: $3 adults, $1 students and seniors, includes self-guided tour of the site at 123 E. Philadelphia St. Information: www.goodridgefreedomcenter.org.

"Toy Story 4" opens Thursday at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Pixar)

First Friday in downtown York features Jazz in the City, 5 p.m. at the Studio at the Strand, $5, students free; and a free screening of "Toy Story 4," 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, both at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Information: appellcenter.org.

Penn Market hosts Fall Fest, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the market, 380 W. Market St. The free event features pumpkin painting, arts and crafts, henna tattoos, recipe contests and apple cider samples, and vendors will have seasonal produce and freshly prepared meals available. Information: www.pennmarket.com.

Get your screams ready for Horrible Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at The York Emporium, 343 W. Market St. The day celebrates all things horror, with writers, actors, a classic horror movie and maybe a ghost or two, as well as a screaming contest. Free. Information: www.facebook.com/YorkEmporium.

CapFilm presents "Love, Antosha," a documentary about actor Anton Yelchin and his struggle with cystic fibrosis. Showtime: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Classically trained musicians and hip-hop music combine for a unique sound from Black Violin, playing at the Strand Theatre. The group has collaborated with such diverse musicians as Alicia Keys, We-Tang Clan and Tom Petty while encouraging the breakdown of cultural barriers. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $30.13. Information: appellcenter.org.

More: Black Violin, classically trained hip-hop duo, bring beats to York on Nov. 2

Earl David Reed brings the Secret of Unsuccess comedy tour to Hanover on Saturday, Nov. 2. Reed has appeared on "The Tonight Show," HBO and Showtime. Showtime: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $24-$29. Information: www.theeich.org.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band brings a bit of New Orleans to the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The group has been together since 1977 and adds bebop jazz, funk and r&b to a foundation of brass band music. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $29. Information: appellcenter.org.

York College presents "Eurydice," Nov. 7-9. (Photo: submitted)

York College's theater program will present "Eurydice," Nov. 7-9 at the Perko Black Box Theatre in the Waldner Performing Arts Center. The play reimagines the Greek myth of Orpheus from the perspective of his wife, Eurydice, as she descends from the world of the living to the world of the dead and he tries to bring her back. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday. Free, reservations recommended. Information: www.ycp.edu/theatre or717-600-3868.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/10/31/whats-happening-york-week/2492024001/