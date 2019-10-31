"Arctic Dogs" is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Entertainment Studios)

"Arctic Dogs," with the voices of Jeremy Renner and Anjelica Huston, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Gift," a documentary on real-life gift economies, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"Harriet," starring Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr., is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.

"The Lighthouse," starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

"Motherless Brooklyn," starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis, is playing at Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Terminator: Dark Fate," starring Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

