The 11th annual Taste of the Valley fundraiser for the Arthur Hufnagel Public Library begins at 6 p.m. Friday with a scavenger hunt and Champagne at the library, 32 Main St., Glen Rock. The festivities move to the Glen Rock Mill Inn at 7 p.m. for hors d'oeurves and food stations, local wines, craft beers, live jazz, a silent auction and tours of the inn. Tickets: $45 each, $80 for two. Information: 717-235-1127 or www.yorklibraries.org/taste-of-the-valley-2019.
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "A Little Princess," Oct. 25-Nov. 3 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The musical is based on the classic novel about a girl sent from Africa to boarding school in London. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $12, reserved seating $16 in advance, $2 extra at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.
Watch the original vampire movie as CapFilm presents "Nosferatu," 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The highly influential silent film from 1922 stars Max Schreck as the mysterious Count Orlok from Transylvania. The screening will be accompanied by the theater's 1927 Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.
Downtown Inc hosts Dance through the Decades, the 2019 Masquerade Ball, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Valencia Ballroom, 142 N. George St. Central City Orchestra will provide live music, and there will be a 1990s-themed party upstairs. Black tie is optional, masks are required. Tickets: $100. Information: www.downtownyorkpa.com/
CapFilm presents a Halloween Film Festival double feature, "Ready or Not" followed by the 1978 classic "Halloween" on Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. Showtimes: 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7 for one film, $10 for both. Information: appellcenter.org.
The 70th annual York Halloween Parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The parade route stretches down Market Street from Richland Avenue to Queen Street, with a family fun zone on North George Street. The theme is "A Tribute to 7 Decades," and those in the parade are asked to pick a decade from the 1950s to the 2010s and pay tribute. YWCA Director of Youth Services Mike Smith is the grand marshal. Free. Information: www.eventiveyork.com/yorkhalloweenparade.
"Beautiful — The Carole King Musical" comes to the stage at the Strand Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 30, with many of King's best-known songs, including "I Feel the Earth Move" and "You've Got a Friend," as well as the title song. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $61.63. Information: appellcenter.org.
