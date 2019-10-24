Share This Story!
Movies opening in York this week
A crime thriller, a horror app and the war between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse come to screen this weekend.
Movies opening in York this week
Staff report
Published 3:23 p.m. ET Oct. 24, 2019
"Black and Blue," starring Naomie Harris and Mike Colter, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Countdown," starring Anne Winters and Elizabeth Lail, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.
"The Current War: Director's Cut," starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, is playing at Regal West Manchester.
