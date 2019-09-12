Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Movies opening in York
Dramatic performances from Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina join the movie version of a popular book club selection this week.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Staff report
Published 5:23 p.m. ET Sept. 12, 2019
"The Farewell," starring Awkwafina and Tzi Ma, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"The Goldfinch," starring Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Goldfinch' doesn't live up to the book
"Hustlers," starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Jennifer Lopez steals the show in ‘Hustlers’
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/09/12/movies-opening-york/2304660001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.