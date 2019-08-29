Buy Photo Have a Ball during What the Food Trucks at Penn Park in York City, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

What the Food Trucks returns Sunday, Sept. 1, to York City's Penn Park. The event brings about 40 different food trucks, music, a beer garden and more. Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Information: www.whatthefoodtrucks.com.

In 1919, York City residents gathered for the annual convention and parade of the York County Firemen's Association. (Photo: Submitted.)

Be a part of history as York City re-creates a 100-year-old photograph at Continental Square. Copies of the original photo, which was taken Sept. 1, 1919, can be seen in many places around York, a panoramic view of the square with a group of Yorkers gathered for the York County Foreman's Association convention and parade. At 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, a new photo will be taken at the same spot, and members of the public are invited to be part of the occasion. Staging begins at 12:20 p.m. at the square.

The York City Labor Day Festival will take place 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Kiwanis Lake. The annual event features entertainment, food and fireworks. Information: www.yorkcity.org.

Buy Photo Arya Watkins, 4, of York Township, reacts on the Speedway ride at the York Fair children's midway Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. The fair continues through Sunday, Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York Fair runs Sept. 6-15 at the York Expo Center, and along with the rides, food, contests, games and exhibits, the fair will feature concerts, shows and special appearances through the run. Favorites that are coming back include the racing pigs and dogs, Goat Mountain and the duck slide. Opening times: 11 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, noon Monday through Thursday. Admission: adults $8, children 6-18 and college students with ID, $4; free for children 5 and under; promos offer discounts most days. Parking: $7. Information: https://yorkfair.org.

Actor Kent McCord of "Adam 12" will make appearances at The York Fair. (Photo: yorkfair.org)

Kent McCord of "Adam 12" will be at the York Fair, with appearances at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the grandstand. VIP tickets: $45.

Country music star Brad Paisley will perform at the York Fair on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

Young ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, 14, will perform at the York Fair grandstand Sept. 7, 2019. Farmer became famous after winning the twelfth season of America's Got Talent on NBC. (Photo: Submitted)

Country superstar Brad Paisley opens the fair with a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with guests Tyler Rich and Payton Smith; tickets: $45-$60. "America's Got Talent" winner ventriloquist Darci Lynne brings her friends to the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; tickets: $20-$35. Bethel Music will perform worship music at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9; tickets $20-$35. Triple Play Tuesday features classic rock from Tesla, Jackyl and Kix, 7 p.m. Tuesday; tickets $25-$35. The free Let Freedom Ring concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, includes Shatter X, Stoney Lonesome, Dave Bray USA and Kayla Kroh. Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band bring more country star power to the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; tickets $20-$35. Country takes the spotlight again on Friday, Sept. 13, when Brantley Gilbert and Muscadine Bloodline perform at 8 p.m.; tickets $50-$65.25. The fair wraps up with a Monster Truck Fall Bash, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, adult tickets $25; and a free Demolition Derby, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

Bethel Music began as a local worship team at Bethel Church, a nondenominational megachurch in the northern California city of Redding, in 2001. The group will perform at the York Fair on Monday, Sept. 9. (Photo: Submitted)

Award winning country artist Brantley Gilbert will play at the 2019 York Fair. (Photo courtesy of York Fair) (Photo: Submitted)

Plants from the Penn State Master Gardeners garden at the Pleasant Acres Annex will be sold on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Photo: submitted)

Help the Penn State Master Gardeners preserve their garden at the York County Annex during a Native Plant and Yard Sale, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the annex, 112 Pleasant Acres Road. The gardeners have spent decades building a native garden around the annex, and with the land sold and nowhere to transplant the plants immediately, a plant rescue is underway. The Master Gardeners will dig plants from the garden for a $5 per plastic grocery bag, with the buyers taking them to establish native landscaping on properties around York County, Information: https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/york,

Dweezil Zappa comes to the Appell Center Sept. 8. (Photo: appell.org)

Dweezil Zappa comes to the Strand Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 8, leading a seven-piece band in energetic versions of his own work and the songs of his father, Frank Zappa. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $34.63. Information: appellcenter.org

Chris Evans stars in “Avengers: Endgame.” The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Disney)

Penn State York will turn its parking lot into a drive-in for one night on Friday, Sept. 13. In an annual tradition, the college will host the public for two films, "Aladdin" and "Avengers: Endgame," starting at 8 p.m. in the lower parking lot area behind the Pullo Center. Tune into the sound on your car radio or bring a chair or blanket and sit at the front of the lot. Free, free popcorn will be available, and a concession stand will have other snacks, with proceeds going to THON.

The Belmont Theatre presents "Frozen Jr.," Sept. 13-22 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The musical follows the hit Disney animation. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept./ 14, 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $15. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

John Tesh will perform Spet. 14 at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center in Hanover. (Photo: teshmusic.com)

Musician and personality John Tesh brings his "Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano" tour to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 14. Tesh gives an intimate performance that mixes songs with personal stories. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Tickets: $35-$75. Information: www.theeich.org.

The Pullo Center presents "Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the center on the campus of Penn State York. Creator and host Joel Hodgson and the world's only movie riffing robots take a ride through some of the cheesiest movies ever made. Tickets: $32-$57. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Buy Photo Muner Ashayer, 5, of Gettysburg, rides down Market Street during the 23rd Annual York Bike Night in York City, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York Bike Week roars into town Sept. 18-21, with parties, bike rodeos and more. Highlights: tours of the Harley-Davidson Final Assembly Plant, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19 and 20; Fuel and Small Town Titans in concert, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the York Expo Center; and York City's Bike Night and Parade 25th anniversary, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. around Continental Square, with a parade leaving the fairgrounds at 5 p.m. Events at the York Expo Center: $20 for all three days, Fuel concert tickets $30, Bike Night free. Information: yorkbikeweek.com.

The Manhattan Short Film Festival will screen Sept. 27-29 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

CapFilm brings the Manhattan Short Film Festival to the Capitol Theatre, Sept. 27-29. The Final Ten short films in the festival are screened simultaneously at venues around the world, and the audiences cast ballots for Best Film and Best Actor. Times: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $10. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Xanadu: The Musical" roller skates to the stage at the Pullo Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, bringing with it new skate choreography from Olympian Adam Rippon, original music from Jeff Lynne and John Farrar and "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon. Tickets: $35-$65. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

"Kindred Spirits" stars Amy Bruni and Adam Berry share their personal paranormal encounters at "Behind the Hauntings," 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. The two personalities will discuss their investigations and have a one-on-one question and answer session. Tickets: $28. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/08/29/yorks-best-september-entertainment-calendar/2147711001/