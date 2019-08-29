What's happening in York this week
The Inaugural Rafiki African Cultural Festival is a free, family-friendly event celebrating diversity and the various African cultures in York. It will feature authentic cuisine representing local African communities, kids activities, African dance and music, as well as a fashion show. The festival has been held in Lancaster for 10 years. Time: noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Foundry Park. Information: www.rafikiafricanfestival.com.
What the Food Trucks returns Sunday, Sept. 1, to York City's Penn Park. The event brings about 40 different food trucks, music, a beer garden and more. Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Information: www.whatthefoodtrucks.com.
Be a part of history as York City re-creates a 100-year-old photograph at Continental Square. Copies of the original photo, which was taken Sept. 1, 1919, can be seen in many places around York, a panoramic view of the square with a group of Yorkers gathered for the York County Foreman's Association convention and parade. At 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, a new photo will be taken at the same spot, and members of the public are invited to be part of the occasion. Staging begins at 12:20 p.m. at the square.
The York City Labor Day Festival will take place 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Kiwanis Lake. The annual event features entertainment, food and fireworks. Information: www.yorkcity.org.
