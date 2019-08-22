CLOSE Pennsylvania Cigar Box Guitar Festival pre-show jam at The York Emporium in York City, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

The second York Fringe Festival brings a wide variety of entertainment to venues around downtown York City, from Good Joke Bad Joke Bingo to "Lizzie Borden, Lizzie Borden" to Dancestreet at Foundry Park. The festival runs Wednesday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 25. Ticket prices vary. Information: www.yorkfringe.org/home.

The York Fringe Festival runs Aug. 22-26, in tandem with the 2018 YorkFest Fine Arts Festival. (Photo: www.yorkfringe.org)

Donavon Frankenreiter will bring his wide range of funk, jams and grooves to the Capitol Theatre Friday for the Record Player Tour. He is joined by special guest Christina Holmes, bringing alternative folk anthems to the stage. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $24. Information: appellcenter.org.

Fine artists from around the country will descend on York City for the Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25. The free festival draws nearly 100 artists to the area around the Colonial Complex and the rail trail in York City, near the Codorus Creek. The festival features a juried art exhibit at the Craetive York gallery, 10 N. Beaver St.; youth exhibits at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St.; and ChalkWalk on Saturday along West Market Street. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Information: www.yorkcity.org/yorkfest.

More: Yorkfest draws over 100 artists to annual festival

Buy Photo The 8th Annual Pennsylvania Cigar Box Guitar Festival at The York Emporium in York City, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The festival would feature 14 bands, each using a home-made cigar box guitar. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Homemade instruments are all the rage at the 10th annual Pennsylvania Cigar Box Guitar Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the York Emporium, 343 W. Market St. The festival features 14 bands on two stages, with electrified cigar box guitars the stars. Free. Information: www.facebook.com/events/1309490172541945/

More: Guinness World Record attempt taking place in York

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village will host a World War II encampment Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25. (Photo: submitted)

Learn about the home front experience during World War II at the Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks. this weekend. A World War II encampment will include reenactors dressed in uniforms from both Allied and Axis countries, period equipment and supplies, jeeps and more. World War II veterans will speak both days, and on Sunday those attending can learn the real story of Kilroy. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Free admission, hourly train rides $7 adults, $5 children, free for children under 3. Information: www.maandparailroad.com/.

Buy Photo The 67th Annual Shrewsbury Flower Show at Assembly of God in Shrewsbury, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Shrewsbury will be blooming for the 2019 Shrewsbury Flower Show, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25. The theme is A Winter Wonderland, and more than 100 entrants are expected to exhibit their original designs and the prettiest plants from their gardens. Times: 1-5 p.m. each day at the Shrewsury Assembly of God, 234 N. Main St., Shrewsbury. Information: contact Alan Miller at 717-887-5375 or email River.Rock.Pa@gmail.com.

Elizabeth Zito performs Sunday with the Kirk Reese Project. (Photo: submitted)

The St, John Concert Series begins its 2019-20 season with the fresh sounds of The Kirk Reese Project, joined by York vocalist Elizabeth Zito. The program features a mix of jazz, blues, classical and world music. Time: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. Free, a freewill offering will be received. Information: 717-848-1862.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/08/22/whats-happening-week-york/2080185001/