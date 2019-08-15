Movies opening in York this week
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged," starring Sophie Nelisse and Nia Long, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' drowns in other shark movie references
"The Angry Birds Movie 2," with the voices of Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' is still cuckoo, but complex ideas unexpectedly take flight
"Blinded by the Light," starring Viveik Kalra and Kulvinder Ghir, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Dramatic harmony in ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Good Boys," starring Jacob Tremblay and Molly Gordon, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Good Boys' hilariously captures sweet, sour middle school moments
"Sword of Trust," starring Marc Maron and Jon Bass, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Where'd You Go, Bernadette," starring Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Brilliant, troubled architect becomes a bit of a bore in 'Bernadette'
