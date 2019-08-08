The Belmont Theatre presents "The Buddy Holly Story," Aug. 9-18 in the Bon-Ton Studio. The musical covers the tragically short life of the rock legend. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org/.

Hank Denson will perform Friday at the Capitol Theatre, (Photo: facebook.com)

Atlanta comedian Hank Denson comes to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, for a CapComedy performance. Denson has opened for Jamie Foxx, Cedric the Entertainer and more, and he's been seen on "Atlanta & Company" and in "Barbershop 3" and "All Eyes on Me." Tickets: $10, for mature audiences at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Information: https://appellcenter.org.

Buy Photo The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

See a huge collection of military vehicles from all eras during the History in Motion Military Vehicle Preservation Association 2019 Vehicle Display & Convention, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10-11, at the York Expo Center. The event features hundreds of restored and original vehicles, living history displays and vendors. Times: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets: $8 individual, $20 family in advance, $15 day of the event. Information: www.eventbee.com/event?eid=170982664#/tickets.

Music lovers, make plans to be at Unity Fest 2019, a multicultural music festival featuring international and regional entertainers in alternative rock, hip-hop, punk rap, Latin trap, reggaeton and bachata. Featured musicians include Grammy-nominated reggaeton singer and trap artist Noriel and Latin trap and reggaeton artist Juhn El All Star, plus a lineup of 18 other acts. Time: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at PeoplesBank Park. Tickets: $20-$150. Information: http://unityfestpa.com.

Richard Roundtree stars in "Shaft," playing at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

Richard Roundtree stars in the original 1971 "Shaft," playing at the Capitol Theatre Saturday as part of the Black Film Series. Showtime: 3 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $5, free for students with ID and children 12 and under, who must be accompanied by an adult. Information: https://appellcenter.org.

CapFilms presents "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love," Saturday and Sunday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

CapFilm presents "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love," 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m Sunday at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The 2019 film explores the relationship between musician Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ilhen. Tickets: $7. Information: https://appellcenter.org.

Join the York County Astronomical Society for the annual natural fireworks of the Perseid Meteor Shower, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Aug. 10, at the observatory at John Rudy County Park. Free. Information: https://yorkcountypa.gov/parks-recreation.

