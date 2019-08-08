LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Belmont Theatre presents "The Buddy Holly Story," Aug. 9-18 in the Bon-Ton Studio. The musical covers the tragically short life of the rock legend. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org/.

Atlanta comedian Hank Denson comes to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, for a CapComedy performance. Denson has opened for Jamie Foxx, Cedric the Entertainer and more, and he's been seen on "Atlanta & Company" and in "Barbershop 3" and "All Eyes on Me." Tickets: $10, for mature audiences at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Information: https://appellcenter.org.

See a huge collection of military vehicles from all eras during the History in Motion Military Vehicle Preservation Association 2019 Vehicle Display & Convention, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10-11, at the York Expo Center. The event features hundreds of restored and original vehicles, living history displays and vendors. Times: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets: $8 individual, $20 family in advance, $15 day of the event. Information: www.eventbee.com/event?eid=170982664#/tickets.

Music lovers, make plans to be at Unity Fest 2019, a multicultural music festival featuring international and regional entertainers in alternative rock, hip-hop, punk rap, Latin trap, reggaeton and bachata. Featured musicians include Grammy-nominated reggaeton singer and trap artist Noriel and Latin trap and reggaeton artist Juhn El All Star, plus a lineup of 18 other acts. Time: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at PeoplesBank Park. Tickets: $20-$150. Information: http://unityfestpa.com.

Richard Roundtree stars in the original 1971 "Shaft," playing at the Capitol Theatre Saturday as part of the Black Film Series. Showtime: 3 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $5, free for students with ID and children 12 and under, who must be accompanied by an adult. Information: https://appellcenter.org.

CapFilm presents "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love," 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m Sunday at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The 2019 film explores the relationship between musician Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ilhen. Tickets: $7. Information: https://appellcenter.org.

Join the York County Astronomical Society for the annual natural fireworks of the Perseid Meteor Shower, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Aug. 10, at the observatory at John Rudy County Park. Free. Information: https://yorkcountypa.gov/parks-recreation.

