Movies opening in York this week
"The Art of Racing in the Rain," starring Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Dog drama 'Art of Racing in the Rain' laps up pathos
"Brian Banks," starring Aldis Hodge and Greg Kinnear, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Brian Banks' review: A young football star, convicted of rape, and his long road to exoneration
"Bring the Soul: The Movie," a concert movie starring BTS, is playing at Regal West Manchester.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold," starring Isabella Moner and Eugenio Derbez, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' gives Gen Z their own delightfully dorky 'Indiana Jones'
"The Kitchen," starring Melissa McCarthy Elisabeth Moss and Tffany Haddish, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Mob wives brutally take over the business in ‘The Kitchen’
"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," starring Zoe Margaret Colletti and Michael Garza, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' review: Where were you in '68, when everyone was SCREAMING?
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.