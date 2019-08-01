LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Show," starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is playing at Regal West Manchester and Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13.

"The Last Black Man in San Francisco," starring Jonathan Majors and Rob Morgan, is playing at Small Star Art House.

