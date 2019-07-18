Upstart Arts presents "A Midsummer Night's Dream," July 19-28 at venues around York County. (Photo: submitted)

Upstart Arts presents "A Midsummer Night's Dream," July 19-28 at eight parks and other venues around York County. William Shakespeare's play pits the mischievous Puck against Athenian lovers, other fairies and a group of workers trying to put on a play. Free, donations accepted. Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, through Saturday, July 27, at these locations: Friday, Gifford Pinchot State Park, day use area; Saturday, St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St.; Sunday, William Kain County Park, Lake Redman stage; Tuesday, John Rudy County Park; Thursday, Sam Lewis State Park; Friday, July 26, Cousler Park, Manchester Township; Saturday, July 27, Codorus State Park, bandstand stage; one matinee, 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. Information: www.facebook.com/upstartarts.

The Dover Youth Shakespeare Academy, a program of Orangemite Studios, will present "A Midsummer Night's Dream," 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Dover Community Park, 2481 W. Canal Road, Dover. The performance is the culmination of the academy's two-week summer camp. Information: http://orangemite.org/dysa.

CapComedy brings comedian Mike Albanese to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, July 19. Albanese is featured as a recurring character on the BET show "The Game." Chris Scopo will open. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $10, for mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.

The documentary "Apollo 11" is one of several free shows showing at the York County Astronomical Society planetarium Saturday. (Photo: Neon/CNN Films)

The York County Astronomical Society is celebrating the Apollo 11 50th anniversary with free shows Saturday, July 20, at the planetarium in the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave. The shows are: 11:15 a.m.,, "One World, One Sky"; noon, "Max Goes to the Moon"; 1, 2 and 3 p.m., "Dawn of the Space Age"; and 4 p.m., "Apollo 11." After each presentation, there will be a discussion about the movie. Information: AstroYork.com.

Steam Into History's Wild West Express runs again this weekend. (Photo: steamintohistory.com)

The James Younger Gang will be stopping trains in southern York County for a good cause on Saturday, July 20. Steam Into History's Wild West Express leaves at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. from the New Freedom depot, and passengers are promised that the ride to Seitzland and back will be interrupted by Jesse James and the Younger brothers, who will collect trinkets and jewels (provided) as well as donations for a nonprofit. Tickets: $24 adults, $15 children. Information: www.steamintohistory.com.

Folsom Prison Revival will perform July 20 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

Hear some of the greatest music of Johnny Cash from Folsom Prison Revival, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The band was formed from a deep appreciation of Cash's music, and the band's set includes major hits from each period of his career. Tickets: $20. Information: appellcenter.org.

The York Art Association presents "One Race, One Heart — Through Art," an exhibit by 28 local artists on how society grapples with social issues, including race, equality and justice. The exhibit opens with a reception, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the gallery, 220 S. Marshall St., and it will be open through Aug. 24 during gallery hours, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free.

"El Padrecito" will be screened at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday. (Photo: imdb.com)

"El Padrecito (The Little Priest)" comes to the screen at the Capitol Theatre for the Spanish Language Film Series, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The 1964 movie stars Cantinflas, a prolific Mexican star. In Spanish with English subtitles. Tickets: $5, free for students with ID and children under 12. Information: appellcenter.org.

Graves Bloodline will perform Sunday at the Springettsbury Township Amphitheatre. (Photo: www.gravesbloodline.com)

Springettsbury Township continues its free annual Summer Concert Series on Sunday, July 21, with Graves Bloodline, a bluegrass and country band featuring Bryan Graves, son of Uncle Josh Graves. On Wednesday, July 24, Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods will bring classic music from the '50s and '60s to the stage. The series runs at 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays through Aug. 4 at the Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road. Information: www.springettsbury.com.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP) (Photo: Chuck Zlotnick / AP)

The York City Kiwanis Lake summer movie series offers free screenings of family-friendly shows at dusk each Wednesday through Aug. 15 at Kiwanis Lake, at North Newberry Street and Parkway Boulevard. Free light refreshments will be offered before the movie. This week's selection is "Avengers: Infinity War." Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: 717-854-1587.

