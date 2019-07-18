Alessandro Nivola, right, and Jesse Eisenberg star in "The Art of Self-Defense." The movie is playing at R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Bleecker Street)

"The Art of Self Defense," starring Jesse Eisenberg and Alessandro Nivola, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

Mufasa, left, voiced by James Earl Jones, and young Simba, voiced by JD McCrary, in a scene from “The Lion King.” The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Disney)

"The Lion King," with the voices of Donald Glover, James Earl Jones and Beyonce, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"The Quiet One" is playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: imdb.com)

"The Quiet One," a documentary on Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, is playing at Small Star Art House.

