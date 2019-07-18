Movies opening in York
"The Art of Self Defense," starring Jesse Eisenberg and Alessandro Nivola, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'The Art of Self-Defense' takes violent comic aim at toxic masculinity
"The Lion King," with the voices of Donald Glover, James Earl Jones and Beyonce, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘Lion King’ is more tragedy than triumph
"The Quiet One," a documentary on Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, is playing at Small Star Art House.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/18/movies-opening-york/1767954001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.