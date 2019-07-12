York Fringe Fest returns with puppets, magic and 'wildly inappropriate' poetry
The York Fringe Festival will return to York City in all its offbeat glory for five days in August, overlapping with the Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival.
From Wednesday, Aug. 21, to Sunday, Aug. 25, dozens of local, regional and national performers will showcase their talents in the live arts such as theater, magic, comedy, puppetry, poetry, sideshow and more.
Christopher Strange, a self-described witch doctor, mentalist and vaudeville performer, will bring his show "Truth and Lies" to The King George Club on George Street in York City. The show is billed as a mixture of storytelling, history and mental mysteries.
In "Shakespeare on the Rocks," a troupe of actors will perform Shakespearean theater while drinking shots of liquor throughout the show, and "Lizzie Borden, Lizzie Borden" takes a contemporary pass at the story of the New England woman who is said to have murdered her own parents with an axe in the 1890s.
Mature audiences will enjoy the comedic verses of "The Wildly Inappropriate Poetry Of Arthur Greenleaf Holmes," delivered in the style of an Elizabethan bard.
Other performances include "Melvin Carmichael's Summer Re-Cap," "Sex Talk: A Cheeky Cabaret" and "Oxymorons Improv Comedy."
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit yorkfringe.org.
