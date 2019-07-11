The 39th Annual Central PA Jazz Festival runs Thursday through Sunday, July 11-14, at locations throughout central Pennsylvania, including the Holy Hound Taproom, 57 W. Market St., York, and the Greystone Brew House, 303 Golf Club Ave., Dillsburg. The festival brings together more than 100 jazz artists for performances, discussions and jam sessions. Ticket prices vary. Information: http://friendsofjazz.org/central_pa_jazz_festival.

Carrie Breschi's installation "Home Sweet Home" will be at the Creative York gallery through Aug. 10. (Photo: submitted)

Creative York presents Carrie Breschi's installation exhibit "Home Sweet Home: The Real Face of Homelessness," through Aug. 10 at the Project Space Gallery, 10 N. Beaver St. The gallery is also showing the 2019 Member's Exhibit. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Free. Information: www.creativeyork.org.

Oleg Ivenko stars as Rudolf Nureyev in "The White Crow," playing Friday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

CapFilm presents "The White Crow," 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The film tells the story of Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev and his journey as he traveled outside the Soviet Union for the first time in 1961. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Make a felted fox July 13 at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum. (Photo: submitted)

Take home your own felted fox after Felting for Beginners, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. Participants will receive tools and instruction to learn how to felt with Randi Marchant of Hand Me a Craft. For ages 10 and up. Information: Contact Christine Cooper at 717-848-1587 ext. 306 or ccooper@yorkhistorycenter.org.

The Black Film Series presents "Southside With You," 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The 2016 movie tells the story of the first date between Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson. Tickets: $5, students with ID and children under 12 free. Information: appellcenter.org.

FILE- In this April 1972 photo made available by NASA, John Young salutes the U.S. flag at the Descartes landing site on the moon during the first Apollo 16 extravehicular activity. America's next moon landing will be made by private companies, not NASA. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, that nine U.S. companies will compete in delivering experiments to the lunar surface. (Charles M. Duke Jr./NASA via AP, File) (Photo: Charles M. Duke Jr. / AP)

The York Astronomical Society marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a program at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St. Society members will recount all the details of the mission, which lifted off July 16, 1969, and landed on the moon on July 20. Free. Information: yorklibraries.org/events.

The 87th Pennsylvania Volunteers, Company C, drill on the grounds of the Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks. The site will host a Civil War encampment on July 14. (Photo: submitted)

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creeks Forks will host a Civil War encampment on Sunday, July 14, at the village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Airville. Reenactors will demonstrate maneuvers and drills, and there will be discussions of medical routines and the challenges women serving on both sides faced. There will also be a food display to show the conditions soldiers faced. Time: 1-5 p.m. Free, train rides $7 for adults, $5 children. Information: www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

Springettsbury Township continues its free annual Summer Concert Series on Sunday, July 14, with Josh Squared, playing music from Frankie Valli to Bruno Mars. On Wednesday, July 17, The John Fogerty Tribute Project will play the best of Fogerty and Creedance Clearwater Revival. The series runs at 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays through Aug. 4 at the Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road. Information: www.springettsbury.com.

"Incredibles 2" will be shown Wednesday, July 17, at Kiwanis Lake. (Photo: Disney Pixar)

The York City Kiwanis Lake summer movie series offers free screenings of family-friendly shows at dusk each Wednesday through Aug. 15 at Kiwanis Lake, at North Newberry Street and Parkway Boulevard. Free light refreshments will be offered before the movie. This week's selection is "Incredibles 2." Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: 717-854-1587.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/11/whats-happening-york-week/1705495001/