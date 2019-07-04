United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. The final game of the Women's World Cup will be streamed Sunday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: Francisco Seco, AP)

Watch the U.S. Women's National Team take on the Netherlands for the Women's World Cup on the big screen at the Capitol Theatre. The Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., opens the theater for a free streaming event for the final game of the World Cup. Time: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7. Information: appellcenter.org.

The 39th Annual Central PA Jazz Festival runs Thursday through Sunday, July 11-14, at locations throughout central Pennsylvania, including the Holy Hound Taproom, 57 W. Market St., York, and the Greystone Brew House, 303 Golf Club Ave., Dillsburg. The festival brings together more than 100 jazz artists for performances, discussions and jam sessions. Ticket prices vary. Information: http://friendsofjazz.org/central_pa_jazz_festival.

Independence Day fireworks celebration at Springettsbury Park, Sunday, July 1, 2018. John A. Pavoncello (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Springettsbury Township continues its free annual Summer Concert Series on Sunday, July 7, with The Big House Band featuring Jimi Milligan from "The Voice," followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. On Wednesday, July 10, Re-Creation's troupe of young performers will entertain with America's best loved songs and dance routines. The series runs at 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays through Aug. 4 at the Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road. Information: www.springettsbury.com.

Jason Momoa stars in "Aquaman." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The York City Kiwanis Lake summer movie series offers free screenings of family-friendly shows at dusk each Wednesday through Aug. 15 at Kiwanis Lake, at North Newberry Street and Parkway Boulevard. Free light refreshments will be offered before the movie. This week's selection is "Aquaman." Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: 717-854-1587.

