"The Catcher Was a Spy," starring Paul Rudd, is playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: imdb.com)

"The Catcher Was a Spy," starring Paul Rudd and Mark Strong, is playing at Small Star Art House.

Jack Reynor, right, and Florence Pugh star in the horror film “Midsommar.” The movie opens Tuesday at Regal West Manchester. (Photo: A24)

"Midsommar," starring Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor, is playing at Regal West Manchester and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: ‘Midsommar’ is a disturbing, enthralling trip

Daisy Ridley, left, and Naomi Watts star in "Ophelia." The movie opens Saturday at Small Star Art House. (Photo: IFC Films)

"Ophelia," starring Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts, is playing at Small Star Art House.

More: There's nothing rotten in Denmark when it comes to 'Ophelia'

Tom Holland stars in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." The movie opens Tuesday at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

"Spider-Man: Far from Home," starring Tom Holland and Samuel L. Jackson, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' is a home run

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/04/movies-opening-york-week/1652935001/