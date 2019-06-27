In this behind-the-scenes photo, crew is setting up at The Rockfish Public House for a night of shooting the opening scene for "The Special." (Photo: Submitted Photo: Everything's Fire)

"The Special," a horror movie shot in York City and the surrounding area, will premiere at 7 p.m Friday, June 28, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The feature-length movie follows Jerry, who suspects his wife is having an affair and promises to take revenge. Not rated, strong sexual content. Tickets: $8. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Totem Pole Playhouse has a singalong screening of "Annie" on Friday. (Photo: imdb.com)

If you can't stop yourself from singing when someone says the sun will come out tomorrow, the Totem Pole Playhouse has a special treat for you. The playhouse is hosting a singalong showing of the movie "Annie" at 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the playhouse, 9555 Golf Course Road, Fayetteville, Adams County. The 1982 movie stars Carol Burnett and Albert Finney and features such songs as "Hard Knock Life" and, of course, "Tomorrow." There's also a costume contest. Tickets: $10 children 15 and under, $15 adults, includes popcorn, drink and candy. Information: totempoleplayhouse.org/

Buy Photo Jesse Rothacker, of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary based in Manheim Central, Lancaster County, talks about an alligator during Reptile Week performance at Nixon Park Nature Center at Richard M. Nixon County Park in Springfield Township, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Reptiles and amphibians from around the globe will make the trek to Nixon County Park for the annual Reptile Week, June 29-July 7. Each day, there will be live animals to see, interactive education stations and crafts, and weekend days feature special events such as a live reptile show and Before You Get a Pet. Admission: $5, free for ages 4 and younger and park members. Information: yorkcountypa.gov/parks-recreation.

Cars built before 1916 will be on display Sunday at the Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks. (Photo: submitted)

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks hosts its Early American Automobile event, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Pre-1916 cars owned by members of the Susquehanna Valley Region Chapter of the Horseless Carriage Club of America will be on display during the museum's regular operating hours. The village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Airville, offers a look at a railroad town in the early 20th century. Admission is free, train rides are $7 adults, $5 children. Information: www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

Springettsbury Township continues its free annual Summer Concert Series on Sunday, June 30, with Mama Tried, a high-energy dance band that features a brass ensemble. On Wednesday, Cheap Sneakers brings covers of classic rock from The Eagles, ZZ Top and more to the stage. The series runs at 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays through Aug. 4 at the Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road. Information: www.springettsbury.com.

"Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero" opens April 12 at Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13. (Photo: Fun Academy Studios)

The York City Kiwanis Lake summer movie series offers free screenings of family-friendly shows at dusk each Wednesday through Aug. 15 at Kiwanis Lake, at North Newberry Street and Parkway Boulevard. Free light refreshments will be offered before the movie. This week's selection is "Sgt. Stubby." Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: 717-854-1587.

First Capital Brass will give a concert of patriotic music on July 4 at St. John Episcopal Church. (Photo: submitted)

St. John Episcopal Church invites the community to a special July 4 service from the 1789 prayer book with special music by First Capital Brass at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church, 140 N.Beaver St. First Capital Brass will give a concert of patriotic music after the service, and those attending can ring the liberty bell in the commons area at the church and have refreshments afterward. Free. Information: www.stjohnyork.org.

