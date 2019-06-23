The Monday lunch hour in downtown York on Monday, June 24, will get a boost of energy from Flightline, the newest ensemble from the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, based in Fort Indiantown Gap.

Flightline is a seven-piece New Orleans brass band that performs jazz inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Trombone Shorty and Herbie Hancock, among others.

The Box Lunch Review concerts are held 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Cherry Lane in York City, near Central Market House. Summer concerts are usually held Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the Flightline show is an exception.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches or buy something from one of the nearby restaurants. Tables and chairs are provided.

For more information, visit yorkcity.org/boxlunchrevue or call 717-849-2217.

