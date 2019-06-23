Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
New Orleans-style brass band to play downtown York's Box Lunch Revue
Flightline is a seven-piece New Orleans brass band that performs jazz inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Trombone Shorty and Herbie Hancock, among others.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
New Orleans-style brass band to play downtown York's Box Lunch Revue
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
The Monday lunch hour in downtown York on Monday, June 24, will get a boost of energy from Flightline, the newest ensemble from the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, based in Fort Indiantown Gap.
Flightline is a seven-piece New Orleans brass band that performs jazz inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Trombone Shorty and Herbie Hancock, among others.
The Box Lunch Review concerts are held 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Cherry Lane in York City, near Central Market House. Summer concerts are usually held Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the Flightline show is an exception.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches or buy something from one of the nearby restaurants. Tables and chairs are provided.
For more information, visit yorkcity.org/boxlunchrevue or call 717-849-2217.
More: In Hershey performance, Josh Groban reminds us why so many love him
More: PHOTO: Box Lunch Review concert series returns to Cherry Lane
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.