PHOTOS: Blue skies for first concert in Box Lunch Revue summer series
Central York High School Jazz Lab starts of the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series as they perform at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York High School junior and vocal soloist Grace Mongomery, 16, performs with Jazz Lab as the Central York Middle and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York High School's 6 O'Clock Jazz Band performs during the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York High School's Kiernan Seaberg, 15, performs with 6 O'Clock Jazz Band during the first Box Lunch Revue concert in the summer series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
An audience looks on as the Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Peter Seiler, left, and Kathy Seiler, both of Springettsbury Township, watch as Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School's Ellis Holman, 13, peforms with the middle school jazz band during the first Lunch Revue summer concert in the series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School's Daniel Chechel, 14, performs with the middle school jazz band during the first Lunch Revue concert in the summer series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School Jazz Band opens the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York High School's Kiernan Seaberg, 15, performs with 6 O'Clock Jazz Band during the first Box Lunch Revue concert in the summer series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Central York Middle School and High School jazz bands open the Box Lunch Revue summer concert series at Cherry Lane Park in York City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The series offers free live musical entertainment each Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with Wednesdays added this year, in May, as a result of a grant from Cultural Alliance of York County. The series will run through August. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    The Monday lunch hour in downtown York on Monday, June 24, will get a boost of energy from Flightline, the newest ensemble from the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, based in Fort Indiantown Gap.

    Flightline is a seven-piece New Orleans brass band that performs jazz inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Trombone Shorty and Herbie Hancock, among others.

    The Box Lunch Review concerts are held 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Cherry Lane in York City, near Central Market House. Summer concerts are usually held Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the Flightline show is an exception.

    Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches or buy something from one of the nearby restaurants. Tables and chairs are provided.

    For more information, visit yorkcity.org/boxlunchrevue or call 717-849-2217.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/06/23/new-orleans-style-brass-band-play-downtown-yorks-box-lunch-revue/1542136001/