PHOTOS: Annual Book Nook Bonanza ready for weekend readers
Lisa Oriolo, events specialist for WellSpan Health
Lisa Oriolo, events specialist for WellSpan Health, laughs aloud while reading a copy of "You Can Tell You're a Yorker If..." at the Book Nook Bonanza at the York City Ice Arena Wednesday, June 6, 2018. A variety of used books, music and artwork are available at discount prices during the annual event which benefits the York Hospital Auxiliary Small Grants Program. The bonanza runs Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring half-priced books all day, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult per day with children under 13 admitted free. Student admission (ages 13 to 17) is $1. Purchase of a $25 wristband includes early entry at noon Friday and weekend-long admission. Oriolo, who is not a native Yorker, says the Book Nook Bonanza raises around $50,000 per year. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Volunteer Carlos Valentin of York City
Volunteer Carlos Valentin of York City if reflected in the ice rink dasher board glass while he peruses a title at the Book Nook Bonanza at the York City Ice Arena Wednesday, June 6, 2018. A York County Prison release worker, he said he could choose five books to add to the prison library. He said in addition to organizing the display tables, he'll be working throughout the weekend event to assist shoppers. A variety of used books, music and artwork are available at discount prices during the annual event which benefits the York Hospital Auxiliary Small Grants Program. The bonanza runs Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring half-priced books all day, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult per day with children under 13 admitted free. Student admission (ages 13 to 17) is $1. Purchase of a $25 wristband includes early entry at noon Friday and weekend-long admission. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
York City Ice Arena Zamboni operator Trevor Chronister
York City Ice Arena Zamboni operator Trevor Chronister looks at used CDs during a break at the Book Nook Bonanza at the arena Wednesday, June 6, 2018. A variety of used books, music and artwork are available at discount prices during the annual event which benefits the York Hospital Auxiliary Small Grants Program. The bonanza runs Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring half-priced books all day, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult per day with children under 13 admitted free. Student admission (ages 13 to 17) is $1. Purchase of a $25 wristband includes early entry at noon Friday and weekend-long admission. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Volunteer Will Marin of Harrisburg
Volunteer Will Marin of Harrisburg peruses titles at the Book Nook Bonanza at the York City Ice Arena Wednesday, June 6, 2018. A variety of used books, music and artwork are available at discount prices during the annual event which benefits the York Hospital Auxiliary Small Grants Program. The bonanza runs Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.--featuring half-priced books all day, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult per day with children under 13 admitted free. Student admission (ages 13 to 17) is $1. Purchase of a $25 wristband includes early entry at noon Friday and weekend-long admission. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Wednesday, June 6, 2018--A variety of used books, music and artwork are available at discount prices during the Book Nook Bonanza at the York City Ice Arena this weekend. The event benefits the York Hospital Auxiliary Small Grants Program. The bonanza runs Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.--featuring half-priced books all day, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult per day with children under 13 admitted free. Student admission (ages 13 to 17) is $1. Purchase of a $25 wristband includes early entry at noon Friday and weekend-long admission. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
York City Ice Arena General Manager Mark Skehan
York City Ice Arena General Manager Mark Skehan looks at the selection of books at the Book Nook Bonanza at the arena Wednesday, June 6, 2018. A variety of used books, music and artwork are available at discount prices during the annual event which benefits the York Hospital Auxiliary Small Grants Program. The bonanza runs Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.--featuring half-priced books all day, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult per day with children under 13 admitted free. Student admission (ages 13 to 17) is $1. Purchase of a $25 wristband includes early entry at noon Friday and weekend-long admission. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    Heads up, book lovers: Book Nook Bonanza is this weekend, June 21-23, at the York Ice Arena, 941 Vander Ave. The annual used book sale benefits the WellSpan York Health Foundation and offers thousands of books in every genre. For the first pick, buy an early shopper wristband for $25 and peruse from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Times: 4-8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, books half price; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, $5 for a yard of books. Admission: $5 adults, $1 ages 13-17, free for kids 12 and under. Information: www.wellspan.org.

    The Parliament Arts Organization will bring national and local musicians to the stage for King Street Jam, Saturday, June 22, in the Royal Square District. The event runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will have two stages with musicians such as The Ohio Players, Low Cut Connie, Susto, Parker Milsap, Liz Cooper and the Stampede and more. Local art vendors, food trucks and a "Treasure Island" beer area will be part of the event. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 that day. Information: www.kingstreetjam.com.

    Spoutwood Farm has joined with Marshy Point Park for the Summer Solstice Faerie Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23. Spoutwood Farm founded the festival and held the celebration at the North Codorus Township farm for 27 years before ending it in 2018. The new celebration of all things fae will include live music, dancing, craft vendors and many ways to share the magic of nature. Times: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days at Marshy Point Park, 7130 Marshy Point Road, Baltimore. Tickets: $20 adults, $5 children 3-12, free for children under 3, weekend passes $30 for adults through June 17. Information: www.spoutwood.org.

    The historic mills of southern York County and northern Harford County, Maryland, will be open for a regional open house sponsored by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills this weekend. The local mills are: Muddy Creek Forks Roller Mills, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, in the village of Muddy Creek Forks in Muddy Creek Forks Road; New Park Wind Engine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 290 Woolen Mill Road, New Park; and Eden Mill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville, Maryland. 

    Britishmania, a Beatles tribute band, comes to the Capitol Theatre for a concert to benefit the Northern York County Regional Police Officers Association. The band re-creates the Beatles revolution with live performances and Beatles costumes. Showtime: 7 p.m Saturday, June 22, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Information: 717-574-9250.

    Springettsbury Township continues its free annual Summer Concert Series on Sunday, June 23, with Appetite for Destruction, a Guns 'N Roses tribute band that has been touring the northeast for 20 years. On Wednesday, the series brings The Impact Band to stage for a funk dance party. The series runs at 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays through Aug. 4 at the Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road. Information: www.springettsbury.com.

    Punk legends Blondie will take the stage at the Strand Theatre on Sunday, June 23. Singer-songwriter Debbie Harry and guitarist and co-writer Christ Stein lead the band, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and has sold more than 45 million albums worldwide. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $69.50. Information: appellcenter.org.

    Blogger and Facebook celebrity Tiffany Jenkins speaks candidly about her life as a wife, mother, author and recovering addict during "Tiffany Jenkins: This Show Is Awkward AF," 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Pullo Center on the campus of Penn State York. Jenkins is known for her funny viral videos, and she will share new stories and take audience questions. Tickets: $37-$87. Information: http://pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

    The York City Kiwanis Lake summer movie series offers free screenings of family-friendly shows at dusk each Wednesday through Aug. 15 at Kiwanis Lake, at North Newberry Street and Parkway Boulevard. Free light refreshments will be offered before the movie. This week's selection is "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: 717-854-1587.

