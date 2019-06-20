Share This Story!
Movies opening in York this week
"Toy Story 4" isn't the only movie opening this weekend. Really.
Staff report
Published 1:32 p.m. ET June 20, 2019
"Anna," starring Sasha Luss and Luke Evans, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Child's Play," starring Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘Child’s Play’ isn’t scary, but may inspire existential tech detox
"The Dead Don't Die," starring Bill Murray and Adam Driver, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.
More: Jim Jarmusch's 'Dead Don't Die' sinks its fun, meta teeth into the zombie genre
"Toy Story 4," with the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Toy Story 4' earns its relevance with humor, heart in trying times
