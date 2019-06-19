From left, eBay Elayne, voiced by Rebecca Wisocky, Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly, and Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, in a scene from "Ralph Breaks the Internet." The movie opens Nov. 20 at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Disney)

A lineup of family films is scheduled for the York City 2019 summer movie series, held Wednesday evenings at Kiwanis Lake, North Newberry Street and Parkway Boulevard. Movies will start at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.

This week’s movie, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” was postponed to Thursday because of rain in the forecast.

The lineup for the rest of the summer is: June 26, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"; July 3, “Sgt. Stubby”; July 10, “Aquaman”; July 17, “Incredibles 2”; July 24, “Avengers: Infinity War”; July 31, “Dumbo”; Aug. 7, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

The summer movie series is free to the public, and the movies that have been selected are appropriate for families to enjoy. This year ES3 has partnered with the city to offer free light refreshments before the movies begin. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and your favorite snacks. Restrooms will be open for public use in Farquhar Park. If there is bad weather, the rain date is Thursday each week.

For more information, call 717-854-1587.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2019/06/19/york-city-begins-kiwanis-lake-summer-movie-series/1498973001/